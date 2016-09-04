Store elephant ear correctly in winter

A: Let me flip my office sign from "garden consultant" to "marriage counselor"! If you leave mulch in place for more than a couple of years, the layer close to the ground decomposes into rich soil: a perfect place for weeds to sprout. In addition, if the rich layer should be constantly moist, a thick mat of white fungus will grow in it. If this dries, the fungal layer becomes water repellent, so any subsequent irrigation is prevented from watering the roots of your plants. Keep these points in mind when you decide whether to add more mulch or to replace it with fresh material. Now, back to my usual line of work!

Q: I'm concerned about herbicide-contaminated commercial compost. Big box stores have lots of different top soil/compost/manure products. Do they guarantee them to be herbicide-free? — Tom the Gardener, email

A: Unless a bag label says it contains manure, it probably does not. Bagged soil amendments and mulches don’t contain manure because the manure would decompose the woody material and release odor. Bagged animal manure has been thoroughly composted for the same reason. I suppose it’s possible for bagged manure to be contaminated with herbicide, but I’d be comfortable buying any products that display the quality seal of the Mulch & Soil Council or the U.S. Composting Council.