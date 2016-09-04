Store elephant ear correctly in winter

Q: How do I store giant elephant ear bulbs over the winter? Mine is in a cardboard box right now. — Judith Adair, email
A: Keep the corms in a household closet where it's approximately 65 degrees, not cooler. These tropical bulbs will not sprout well in spring if kept cool in winter. On the other hand, they will dry out in the closet without attention. I like the idea of putting each one in a brown paper bag so that the humidity is kept high but the roots can breathe.
Q: I would like to buy fruit trees, vines and bush varieties that are not available at local nurseries. Where is the best place to shop online to make sure I know they are grown in chemical-free soil? — Luree Echols, email
A: If you want chemical-free fruit plants, it's better to talk to the growers themselves. It's hard for local nurseries to provide this information, because they may get their plants from several sources. Retired fruit nursery owner Bill Ford helped me gather a list of sources that you can contact at bit.ly/fruitsources.
Q: My wife and I are in disagreement. We have azaleas, and each spring I have to remove the old mulch and replace it with new mulch. I think we should leave the old mulch and refresh the top layer. What say you? — Jim and Cathy Price, email
A: Let me flip my office sign from "garden consultant" to "marriage counselor"! If you leave mulch in place for more than a couple of years, the layer close to the ground decomposes into rich soil: a perfect place for weeds to sprout. In addition, if the rich layer should be constantly moist, a thick mat of white fungus will grow in it. If this dries, the fungal layer becomes water repellent, so any subsequent irrigation is prevented from watering the roots of your plants. Keep these points in mind when you decide whether to add more mulch or to replace it with fresh material. Now, back to my usual line of work!
Q: I'm concerned about herbicide-contaminated commercial compost. Big box stores have lots of different top soil/compost/manure products. Do they guarantee them to be herbicide-free? — Tom the Gardener, email
A: Unless a bag label says it contains manure, it probably does not. Bagged soil amendments and mulches don’t contain manure because the manure would decompose the woody material and release odor. Bagged animal manure has been thoroughly composted for the same reason. I suppose it’s possible for bagged manure to be contaminated with herbicide, but I’d be comfortable buying any products that display the quality seal of the Mulch & Soil Council or the U.S. Composting Council.