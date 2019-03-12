Some fruits grow better than others here

Q: I recently moved from Iowa. I want to plant a standard pluerry tree, a semi-dwarf pomegranate, plus semi-dwarf cherries and peaches.Tonya Carroll, Stockbridge
A: It is certainly possible to have a garden full of fruit trees and vines in Georgia but I am not sure your choice of fruits will succeed here. In particular, cherries don't do well here due to the fluctuations of winter temperatures. I would not attempt to grow them. It is possible that a pluerry (plum-cherry hybrid) could succeed but I have no experience with it and it may fall prey to the same problems as cherry. Note that pluerry needs a pollenizing tree nearby. You can be successful with peaches, but be aware that you must have a plan for spraying them to prevent disease and insects. You can use organic or inorganic sprays but something must be used or you will not succeed. My website, walterreeves.com, has individual pages devoted to the fruits that do well in Georgia, including fig, muscadine, blueberry, apple, and others.
Q: Is there some way to eliminate slug larvae in the ground before they start destroying my plants? I use beer to kill the adult ones, but it gets quite expensive.Martha Grissom, Cobb County
A: Slugs typically overwinter as adults, although there may be a few eggs in the soil too. Your beer traps are probably the best way to manage their numbers. Start early in the spring when daytime temperatures are above 50 degrees. If you'd rather not use beer, you can make a cheap slug attractant by mixing four cups of water, four tablespoons of flour, a tablespoon of sugar, and a teaspoon of baking yeast. Place three or four saucers around your flower bed and fill them with liquid. Check them every couple of days to discard dead slugs and old liquid.
Q: I have a sloping yard that has developed a gully on one side that is hard to mow. I am having a tree removed and wonder if I can fill in with the chips, then cover with dirt and plant grass.Gail Devereaux, email
A: If you fill the gully with chips and then cover with soil, the wood will decompose and the soil will subside in just a couple of years. The best fix is to fill the gully with soil in 6" increments , packing each one tightly except the last 6" layer. You can plant sod or seed in the last soil layer.
Q: If I buy grass seed now, will the seed be good in October? I would keep it dry and off the floor in a shed.Paul Peters, email
A: Grass seed best retains its germination ability when it is stored in a spot that is both dry and cool. Your shed will be dry, but I imagine it will be pretty hot in summer. Grass seed naturally loses around 10 percent of its germination ability each year. Can you store the seed in your house where it’s cooler? Put it in a tightly sealed container so the seed does not absorb moisture from the air.
