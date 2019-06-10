Snowball viburnum does not have berries

A: The best product for your situation is one of the granular products designed for use on lawns. Liquid fertilizer is a bad idea because it is used immediately, with nothing left to nourish the grass for several weeks until the next feeding. Lawn fertilizer is manufactured to release nutrients gradually over several weeks. This is best for good lawn health.

Q: I saw a kingsnake next to a big pile of wood chip mulch. If it is a female and has laid eggs in the pile, are the eggs protected by law like the snake is?Steve Binion, Brookhaven

A: Jason Clark at Southeastern Reptile Rescue (SnakesAreUs.com) says that unless the area is specifically protected under Georgia law, there's nothing that prevents disturbing or destroying wildlife habitat. Cottonmouths, copperheads and rattlesnakes all give birth to live babies, so you won't see eggs of a poisonous snake.

Consider yourself a lucky gardener to have a kingsnake on your property. It is true that they can lay eggs in a wood chip or compost pile, but since kingsnakes are nonvenomous, you don’t need to worry about being bitten. If you find eggs when shoveling your wood chips, just leave them where they are. The eggs will hatch in 55 to 75 days, depending on the weather. The young kingsnakes will disperse from the pile after hatching, and you will not likely see them again.

