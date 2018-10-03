Pruning blueberry canes renews growth

A: Different herbicide products have different requirements for application near water. It depends on the active ingredient and other components that help the product work better. Several products that contain glyphosate (the active ingredient in Roundup) are labeled for use on ponds. Look online for pond herbicides and see if one of them would control the brush but not contaminate the water.

Q: We have a fenced backyard and have never had any problems with critters. This year we put down zoysia sod and something is digging it up.Barb Grove, email

A: I'd lay my money on raccoons. They have dexterous paws that are ideally suited for pulling up sod to look for earthworms and grubs. Consider securing the sod to keep it from being rolled up again. This is easy to do using chicken wire. Lay wire over the sod and anchor it down with "hairpins" made from wire clothes hangers. Be generous with the anchors: one every six inches along the edge of the chicken wire.

Q: Bees seem to be drunk and asleep when viewed on flowers. Can insecticides cause this?Brad Norman, email

A: More than likely, the bees are sleeping! Bees of all kinds are well-known to rest on flowers, particularly near dusk or when it’s chilly. I see them on my backyard sedum plants. Some entomologists theorize that most of the resting bees are males who have no hive to return to at night.