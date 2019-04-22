Prune reblooming azaleas after spring flowering

A: My first instinct would be to toss it, but I know houseplants can have emotional connections far beyond their intrinsic worth. I surmise that is your situation. In most cases the best way to rejuvenate a corn plant is to cut it down to a foot high and put it outside in semi-shade when warm weather arrives in spring. The increased light outdoors will stimulate new growth on the stem. I am sure it would also appreciate being repotted into fresh soil.

Q: We have successfully grown Meyer lemons and satsuma oranges on the south side of our home. We want to plant a Haas avocado tree. What are your thoughts?Diana Pate, Fitzgerald

A: 'Hass' avocado has a bit more cold tolerance than some avocado varieties but temperatures below freezing can be quite damaging. I'm sure Ben Hill county occasionally has freezing temperatures. It will take several years for a young tree to begin producing fruit. If you are really careful to protect your avocado with a tarp when cold weather approaches, it is worth a try, but I would not wager money on your success.