Prune okra for late summer harvest

A: Hot weather always causes tomato pollination problems, particularly with varieties that have large fruit. Visit your plants once or twice a day and lightly thump the flower clusters with your finger. This will shake pollen loose and you'll get better pollination.

Q: There is a rezoning proposal for land behind our neighborhood. It will likely be used for parking tractor trailers. The county recommends a 100-foot deep buffer, with a berm, and the planting of Leyland cypress trees fifteen feet on center staggered in two rows. Is this the best plan for noise reduction?Bernie Morrison, Luella

A: Physics tells us that the only way to reduce sound is to put physical mass of some sort between the source and your ears. The proposed berm will absorb and reflect truck sounds if built properly. Trees and shrubs planted between the parking area and your neighborhood will do more to reduce the perception of sound, since you can't actually see the trucks. Consider mixing 'Burford' holly and 'Green Giant' arborvitae with the Leylands to add visual variety. In addition, hiring a sound reduction consultant might be money well spent.