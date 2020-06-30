Poison ivy can be controlled organically

A: Fascinating! As I understand it, the machine grinds food scraps into small pieces and then dehydrates them. Hot air from inside the machine is directed through carbon filters, which absorb odors. In a technical sense, the machine doesn't actually compost the food scraps. Composting means breaking food scraps down into nutrients that plants can absorb immediately. But that doesn't mean you can't take the output of the food recycler and mix it into the soil outdoors, where it will compost naturally. I don't think I would use the output for your indoor plants, particularly if you put meat or milk or egg into it. I see no dangers associated with the machine or its output.

Q: How can I prevent my Brown Turkey fig trees from dying back to the ground in the winter? My neighbors have big fig trees and aren't wrapping them.Sean Flynn, Hall County

A: A young fig might need winter protection for a couple of years where you live, particularly if it is completely exposed to the elements, but not after that. Are you sure they are the Brown Turkey variety? Sadly, labeling mistakes are made, particularly if you bought the fig from a big-box store. If it were me, I'd drive around and note who has big fig trees in your neighborhood. Leave a note in their mailbox asking if you can come by and dig some root sprouts this fall. I have never met a gardener who would not share their plants when they have extra!

