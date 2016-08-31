Plant poppy seed in November

A: I have not, but University of Georgia turf expert Clint Waltz said it came out of the UGA turf grass breeding program 15 years ago. It's an improved tall fescue cultivar that handles our climate and soil conditions well, but its lawn characteristics (e.g. color, overall quality, density and leaf texture) are more similar to Kentucky-31 pasture grass than the turf-type tall fescue varieties. In a Chicago test, it is described as one of the coarser varieties. Despite claims of superiority, I doubt Bulldog 51 is better-looking than the finer-bladed turf-type tall fescue varieties. I have details on choosing the best fescue at bit.ly/GAfescue.

Q: I have a large white oak close to an area where I want to put a driveway and build a garage. What type of arborist should I contact to discuss the threat of damage caused by heavy equipment operating in close proximity to the tree? — Tom Strickland, email

A: The Georgia Arborist Association is home to several certified arborists who can be hired to visit your property to advise ways to minimize tree damage. You can look through the membership list to choose a professional at bit.ly/GAarborist.

Q: I found information on mole control using castor oil, water and Dawn detergent applied with a garden sprayer. Do you think it would work with a hose-end sprayer? — John Trussell, email

A: This concoction is useless. Despite its reputation, castor oil has not been shown to be effective at repelling moles. Use traps, if you like a challenge, but the easiest thing to do is to stamp their tunnels with your shoes to persuade moles to seek spots other than your lawn.