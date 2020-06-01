Peach trees do not need a pollinator

Q: After several years of buildup, I need to dethatch my Bermuda. Should I use a vertical mower or can I use a dethatching blade on my rotary mower? When? Joe Mascitti, email

A: Dethatching is not needed if you are maintaining your lawn correctly. Using the right amount of fertilizer and mowing at the correct height will eliminate the need to remove a thatch layer. But if you are forced to do so in order to get on the right track, early June is the right time. Whether you use a vertical mower or a dethatching blade, set it just high enough to pick up thatch but not to dig into the dirt. Be aware that dethatching will produce a lot of plant material that will have to be raked up. In my opinion, a good aeration will accomplish the same as dethatching without the inevitable damage.

Q: I have been growing onions for years, always with poor results. The onions never grow large; they barely get larger than the size originally planted. I put them in anywhere between January and March. I've tried Yellow Granex, Burgundy Red, and Texas Sweet but never a big bulb. Andy Wilkerson, LaGrange

A: You did not plant early enough. Short-day onions like these should be planted in fall, usually in October. This gives them lots of time to grow leaves before bulb formation is triggered to begin in January. Onions can tolerate most winter weather, but cover yours if temperatures in the teens approach. When the leafy tops begin to turn yellow and fall over, your onions are ready to dig. Be sure to fertilize and water appropriately. I have an excellent garden calendar at bit.ly/GAgardcal.

