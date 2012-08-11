Olives have potential as South Georgia crop

A. Georgia once had an olive growing industry along our coast but a hurricane in 1898 wrecked the olive groves. A few trees survived in landscapes but no one has attempted commercial olive growing in Georgia until recently. Blueberry farmers have taken the lead in experimenting with olives. They note the similar equipment used for care of the plants and that South Georgia, near the Florida line, has a climate similar to Spain, Italy and Israel. The key seems to be finding varieties that tolerate cold weather without damage and that can be easily harvested. If you want to experiment, remove the seed from the skins and soak the seed in soapy water overnight to remove deleterious oils. Place the seed in a pot filled with moist potting soil and press them into the surface. Cover the pot with a plastic bag and keep it in a warm, sunny window for several weeks. If the seeds germinate, remember they may not be at all cold-hardy and that the fruit may well be smaller than the original source. Keep me updated on your progress! See xrl.us/georgiaolives.

Q. I saw in your e-mail garden newsletter that you recommend commercial insecticidal soap, not homemade. Why can't I make my own stuff? -- Pierre LeHors, e-mail