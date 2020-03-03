New coleus varieties tolerate sunshine easily

A: Boxwood blight probably has become a real problem in Atlanta landscapes. As you note, once the blight is present we can't put boxwoods there again. Fortunately, there are alternatives. 'Emerald Colonnade' holly, bred by UGA horticulturist John Ruter, is an excellent replacement due to its tiny leaves, rapid growth and modest water requirements. It was used to replace the boxwood formal garden at the Swan House at the Atlanta History Center in 2018. Other hollies like dwarf yaupon holly (Ilex vomitoria), inkberry (Ilex glabra), and dwarf Japanese holly (Ilex crenata) are also good. You could also consider non-traditional substitutes, like dwarf loropetalum or 'Frost Proof' gardenia. I have even more alternatives at /bit.ly/GAboxalt.

Q: Do you know where to locally purchase Virginia peanuts to plant in my garden?John Miller, Tucker

A: Jimmy Adams at Adams-Briscoe Seed (abseed.com) in Jackson says he can supply a couple of different varieties in homeowner quantities. He is quick to caution that these are not edible peanuts; they are treated to resist disease before planting. Homegrown peanuts do not keep easily from year to year, so most folks use treated goobers to grow in their garden. If you really want untreated peanuts, Southern Exposure Seed Exchange (southernexposure.com) has several untreated varieties.

Q: At what nighttime temperatures do TifTuf bermuda roots grow?Larry Maddox, Burke County

A: Bermuda grass roots grow slowly at a soil temperature of 65 degrees and shut down at a soil temperature of 60. The optimum soil temperature for growth is 75 to 80 degrees.