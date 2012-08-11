Mowing won’t thicken St. Augustine

Q: I have a St. Augustine grass lawn. There are tall spikes with seeds on them appearing now. Should I mow it after the seeds fall off to help thicken my lawn? — Abbie from Texas
A: St. Augustine grass produces very few viable seeds, so waiting to mow won't make much difference. This contrasts with the fescue commonly seen in highway medians. Department of Transportation crews purposely wait to mow until after the grass has set seed. The only way to thicken St. Augustine lawns is with proper maintenance. If you have bare spots, cut 12-inch grass runners from the edge of the lawn and shallowly plant half of each one 12 inches apart. Water regularly for two weeks, and the runners will form roots and start growing.
Q: How can I rid my yard of earwigs? They are at my house by the thousands. — Carol McAfee
A: Earwigs mostly feed on plant debris, but if numbers build large enough they will consume living plants. The damage isn't considered major, so there's rarely a reason to control them outdoors. If you find a few in your house, treat the mulch near doorways with insecticide. Because they prefer moist environments, be sure to fix dripping outdoor faucets and damp spots near your downspout. Trap them outdoors in an oatmeal box. Leave a teaspoon of oatmeal in the box and punch several holes in the side with a pencil. Cover with a small sheet of plastic to prevent water damage. Check it daily and shake captured insects into a container of soapy water.
Q: Our river birch trees have roots coming up all over our yard. They are ruining the grass. I'd like to replace them, but what would be a good tree to plant? — Susan VanGorder
A: Roots appearing on the surface indicate hard soil around the tree. Birch roots have to breathe, so they originally took the path of least resistance and grew slightly below the soil. As they increased in size, you began to notice them. If you loosen the soil in an area 15 feet in diameter around the planting site, you can plant any tree you like, with no root worries. 'Natchez', 'Miami' or 'Biloxi' crape myrtles would be great. The best time to plant is October.
Q: I relocated here from Pennsylvania and am looking for pick-your-own farms. — Leslie Waites
A: The Georgia-based Pick Your Own Web site (www.pickyourown.org) has a plethora of small farms you can visit with basket in hand. Also check out sites for the Farmers and Consumers Market Bulletin (xrl.us/marketbulletin) and the Georgia Farm Bureau Certified Farm Markets (xrl.us/farmbureau).