Mowing won’t thicken St. Augustine

A: St. Augustine grass produces very few viable seeds, so waiting to mow won't make much difference. This contrasts with the fescue commonly seen in highway medians. Department of Transportation crews purposely wait to mow until after the grass has set seed. The only way to thicken St. Augustine lawns is with proper maintenance. If you have bare spots, cut 12-inch grass runners from the edge of the lawn and shallowly plant half of each one 12 inches apart. Water regularly for two weeks, and the runners will form roots and start growing.

Q: How can I rid my yard of earwigs? They are at my house by the thousands. — Carol McAfee