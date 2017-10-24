‘Miss Huff’ lantana originated in Georgia

A: In my experience, lots of landscape holes are formed when an underground piece of wood or a tree root rots away after a few years and the soil above it collapses. If an animal makes the hole, usually there is a pile of soil by the entrance. If you don't see any evidence of an animal, fill the hole with dirt or gravel and see if it opens again. In most cases, it will not.

Q: I have a peanut butter tree that I've been growing in a pot. It is now 18 inches high and has a few smaller sprouts that have also come up. When can I plant them in the ground outside? Jim Vaughn, Hampton

A: Peanut butter tree, Clerodendrum trichotomum, is also known as harlequin glorybower. It grows as a shrubby small tree, typically 15 feet high and wide. It is distinctive for its white flowers, red calyxes, and blue fruits in fall. The leaves do smell like peanut butter when crushed. If the pot has been outdoors all summer, you can divide the plants and put them in a sunny spot wherever you like. Don't fertilize now; wait until March next year.