Mahonia is a beauty in some gardeners’ eyes

Q: I think mahonia is a beautiful, colorful, and interesting plant! Sharon Galbreath, Henry County
A: The unique foliage and bright yellow flowers in early spring certainly make this a distinctive plant. Spikes of blue berries follow the flowers. Some gardeners don't like mahonia because of its propensity to be spread by birds, but if it makes you happy, I say enjoy it! The mahonia we see most often in Atlanta is Mahonia bealei, leatherleaf mahonia. It is native to Europe. Mahonia aquifolium, Oregon grape holly, is a smaller-leafed shrub that is native to the United States. If a gardener doesn't like the menacing, spiky leaves of either of these two shrubs, 'Soft Caress' mahonia, Mahonia eurybracteata, has narrow, flexible leaves. Like the other two, it grows very well in shade. It was bred by Atlanta's Ozzie Johnson and was patented by local ItSaul Nursery.
Q: My son has had a water oak sapling in a large ceramic pot for 10 years. He has just moved to Virginia. Since it is in a pot, is there a limit to the cold it can take? Ginger Vedder, Auburn, Ala.
A: In general, plant roots are more susceptible to cold temperatures than plant stems. This is because roots grow underground, where temperature extremes are moderated by the soil. Roots do not go dormant; potted plant roots are exposed to the same temperatures that only the upper part of the plant would usually see. That said, there is a wide variation in the lowest temperature a root system can tolerate. I have seen potted blueberry plants thrive after having their root system frozen solid. I don't know how much cold weather oak roots in a pot can tolerate. At the very least, your son should put the pot up close to the house or wrap it thickly with sheets of insulating bubble wrap.
Q: I have (had) beautiful azaleas around my house. However, I hired a new yard man who cut them way back! Will this affect blooms this year? Linda Henao, Lake Oconee
A: I am sad to say the answer is very likely yes, you won't have many blooms this year. On the other hand, when I cut back a severely overgrown azalea a few years ago, I didn't have any blooms the first year but the year after that it was magnificent.
Q: Should I trim back the leggy stems on my Lenten rose? They look healthy. Deana Trott, Kennesaw
A: Even though they are green and healthy in early spring, those tall leaves will turn completely black and die in early summer. The short young leaves you see now next to the flowers will soon grow larger. It's best to clip off all the old leaves on your hellebores in December so the new growth can easily come up.
Q: Can I prune hydrangeas now even when the buds are swollen? Suzanne Franklin, email
A: If you prune a common mophead hydrangea now, you’ll remove bloom buds. Exceptions would be the reblooming varieties like ‘Endless Summer’ and ‘Penny Mac’.
Listen to Walter Reeves Saturday mornings on News 95.5 FM and AM750 WSB. Visit his website, www.walterreeves.com, follow him on Twitter @walterreeves, on Pinterest, or join his Facebook Fan Page at bit.ly/georgiagardener for more garden tips.