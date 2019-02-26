Mahonia is a beauty in some gardeners’ eyes

A: The unique foliage and bright yellow flowers in early spring certainly make this a distinctive plant. Spikes of blue berries follow the flowers. Some gardeners don't like mahonia because of its propensity to be spread by birds, but if it makes you happy, I say enjoy it! The mahonia we see most often in Atlanta is Mahonia bealei, leatherleaf mahonia. It is native to Europe. Mahonia aquifolium, Oregon grape holly, is a smaller-leafed shrub that is native to the United States. If a gardener doesn't like the menacing, spiky leaves of either of these two shrubs, 'Soft Caress' mahonia, Mahonia eurybracteata, has narrow, flexible leaves. Like the other two, it grows very well in shade. It was bred by Atlanta's Ozzie Johnson and was patented by local ItSaul Nursery.

Q: My son has had a water oak sapling in a large ceramic pot for 10 years. He has just moved to Virginia. Since it is in a pot, is there a limit to the cold it can take? Ginger Vedder, Auburn, Ala.