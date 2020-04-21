Lenten rose (Hellebore) seedlings can be moved now

A: If large patch fungus was originally present, it will always be present. But that does not mean your grass will always be infected. Disease experts refer to the "three-legged stool" of disease occurrence: for a disease to be problematic you have to have: 1. a susceptible plant, 2. the disease fungi, and 3. the right environment.

In your case, you’ll always have the plant and the fungus but you have the ability to control the third factor, the environment. You can control the fertilizer rate, mowing height, and irrigation amount on your centipede grass. Before planting, have your soil tested (georgiasoiltest.com) and follow the recommendations for fertilizer and lime; mow at 1.5 - 2 inches high; and don’t give the grass more than one inch of water per week.

Q: I want a couple of pea and bean plants in my yard for a quick hobby garden. Can I sow a few seeds from dried grocery store beans?Mary Ann

A: Possibly. Some beans and peas have been treated with heat or radiation to destroy insects but others will sprout fine. To determine your chances, place 10 beans on a paper towel and roll them up like a burrito. Moisten the towel slightly and put it in a resealable plastic bag on top of your refrigerator, where it is warm. Green stems will emerge from plantable seeds in a few days. If you are careful, you can plant these, or you can take more dry beans from the bag and plant them in your garden.