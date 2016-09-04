No kudzu for privacy fence

Q: What is the best solution for cleaning houseplants that have been outside all summer? — Sherrill Smith, email

A: Patio plants frequently become dusty after a summer outdoors. They will look fresher if you clean them up a bit. Find an old cotton sock and put it on one hand. Dampen it with clean water. Use your free hand to hold each leaf in turn and wipe the top surface with the wet sock. The leaves will be green and shiny! This will also give you an opportunity to look for mealy bugs, scale insects and spider mites on the leaves and stem. Treat the unwanted critters with an insecticide before you bring the plants indoors.

Q: What's the best way to remove leaves from a newly seeded lawn? Is it best done with a rake or with a blower or grind them up with the lawnmower? — William Howell, email

A: It’s best to shred them with a mower. It may take an extra pass with the mower, but your efforts will make the lawn healthier. Earthworms will consume the shredded leaves and excrete them underground, which supplies nutrients and soil aeration. Don’t worry about your mower pulling grass seedlings from the ground as you mow. Once the little plants are an inch or more tall they are well-anchored and won’t come up easily.