No kudzu for privacy fence

Q: I want to know how to transplant and grow kudzu vine. I would like to plant it onto a barbed wire fence line to form a privacy barrier. — Dave Corn, Dallas
A: In the early 1900s, my grandfather, Walter Cowart, actively promoted kudzu as a pasture crop for cattle in what was then Campbell County (now south Fulton County). Despite my grandfather's campaign, I can't in good conscience recommend you plant kudzu. I'm sure you're aware of its terribly invasive nature. It will escape from your fence in a trice and become a noxious weed for you and your neighbors. Better fence-covering alternatives include American wisteria, Carolina jessamine and crossvine.
Q: Can I overseed my zoysia backyard with creeping red fescue to keep it green this winter? — Rick Davis, Dunwoody
A: I'm doubtful you'll get the results you want. In order for creeping red fescue to germinate, it needs close contact with the soil. If your zoysia grass is as dense as most, the fescue seed will be caught on the leaves and will not contact the soil at all. On the other hand, if you mow the zoysia low enough to expose the soil, the zoysia is very likely to have substantial winter-kill from cold weather. Some lawn owners overseed Bermuda grass with annual rye grass. This is usually more successful, because Bermuda foliage is less dense than zoysia. Use a pre-emergent product to keep cool-season weeds out of your zoysia lawn and enjoy its brown color in winter.
Q: What is the best solution for cleaning houseplants that have been outside all summer? — Sherrill Smith, email
A: Patio plants frequently become dusty after a summer outdoors. They will look fresher if you clean them up a bit. Find an old cotton sock and put it on one hand. Dampen it with clean water. Use your free hand to hold each leaf in turn and wipe the top surface with the wet sock. The leaves will be green and shiny! This will also give you an opportunity to look for mealy bugs, scale insects and spider mites on the leaves and stem. Treat the unwanted critters with an insecticide before you bring the plants indoors.
Q: What's the best way to remove leaves from a newly seeded lawn? Is it best done with a rake or with a blower or grind them up with the lawnmower? — William Howell, email
A: It’s best to shred them with a mower. It may take an extra pass with the mower, but your efforts will make the lawn healthier. Earthworms will consume the shredded leaves and excrete them underground, which supplies nutrients and soil aeration. Don’t worry about your mower pulling grass seedlings from the ground as you mow. Once the little plants are an inch or more tall they are well-anchored and won’t come up easily.