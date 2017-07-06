When does kudzu bloom in Georgia?

A: Rabbits are tough to control. A low fence will keep them out of individual flower beds but that's hard to accomplish when you have a big landscape or lots of spots underneath shrubbery where they like to hide. I don't know of a repellent that works consistently but you could try Milorganite fertilizer, which is reputed to repel animals.

Q: I have no choice but to transplant some mature azaleas this month. I would really like to cut them back. Can you advise?Celine Thomas, Acworth

A: I remember moving six hydrangeas and ten azaleas on July 4 many years ago. It was hotter than blue blazes that day but they all survived! I think the key for you is to have soft organic soil ready to accept them in the new garden. After planting, really soak the soil around them and then put mulch around each plant. Don't fertilize them until next spring but you can prune them back by a foot or so if that seems necessary. A more severe pruning will increase their need for water and will stress them unnecessarily.

Q: The last storm knocked over some of my corn. Should I stand them back up and hill some dirt around each one?Mike Childers, email

A: In my experience, sweet corn stalks never seem strong enough to withstand a summer thunderstorm unless the corn is growing in a big patch where the stems can lean against each other. I think home gardeners should put a post at the ends of individual rows and run two lengths of twine down the row. The twine should be about three feet from the ground. As the corn grows, guide the stalks between the two strings so the stems are supported during strong gusts.