Koi are winter-hardy in Atlanta area

A: I think a barrier buried 6 inches deep would be fine. I use landscape edging from a home improvement store. There are two kinds of monkey grass found in landscapes. Spreading liriope, Liriope spicata, has spikes of inconspicuous white flowers in July. The more common kind, Liriope muscari, which spreads more slowly, has more obvious flowers, typically some shade of blue.

Q: We have a major invasion of ants. I have tried most ant remedies, but nothing seems to work. — Paul Schlitz, email

A: A friend had lots of ants crawling around the sink in her kitchen. She used a commercial ant bait applied by a syringe, placing little "dabs" in out-of-the-way corners underneath the sink and around the room. After about a week, there were few ants left. Ant baits are my favorite, but I admit they can be slow to show effect. An insect spray will kill a small percentage of the ants, but will repel others without killing them, so long-term control with sprays is not as good.

Q: How can I prevent the massive leaf growth at the bottom of my crape myrtles? — Bob Barringer, McDonough

A: Severe winter pruning is almost always the problem. When you remove the top of a crape myrtle, it automatically tries to make new growth at the base. You have to choose whether to stop winter pruning or prune away the basal sprouts each year.