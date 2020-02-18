Holiday tulips better now for squirrel food

A: It all depends on what chemical was used. There are several product possibilities. Some are more harmful to plants than others. The product could contain potassium chloride, sodium chloride, urea, calcium magnesium acetate, or something else. If you're not sure what is used, thoroughly soak the soil with water wherever the chemical is found. Repeat at least three times. If sodium chloride was used, gypsum can be applied to ameliorate damage from sodium.

Q: Do you know of a company that sells lantana seeds by mail?Steve Tooley, email

A: I found several places online that sell the seeds, but proceed with caution. I have occasionally purchased plants and seeds on Amazon, but on at least two occasions the seeds and plants came from China. I think you’ll have better success if you buy seeds you are sure were produced in the United States. Lantana seed doesn’t usually germinate very well. If you want ten plants, order forty seeds. Be sure to keep the seeds warm after they are started indoors.