Holiday tulips better now for squirrel food

Q: Someone gave me blooming yellow tulips in a pot for Christmas. They have stopped blooming and shed the petals. When can I plant the bulbs?Anne Nevin, email
A: I don't have much hope your gift tulips will ever bloom again. The bulbs have been forced to bloom outside their natural season. This means they have exhausted much of the resources needed to send out leaves and gather strength for next year's flowers. I would put the tulip bulbs on your compost pile or someplace outdoors to feed the squirrels.
Q: I have several raised beds where I grow vegetables. Stray cats like to use my beds as their litter box. Do you think I should replace the soil before I plant in spring?Paul Shafer, email
A: I am not a veterinarian or a doctor but it seems your decision should be based on how much "usage" your garden gets. Cat feces and urine can carry dangerous diseases and parasites. If your bed has only been visited once or twice, I would feel comfortable planting vegetables there if you till the area a couple of times in winter to expose everything to sunshine, oxygen and cold. If you're not sure, remove at least four inches of soil and add new soil to your beds. Prevent future feline visitation by installing a short chicken wire fence or laying pieces of chicken wire on the ground around your vegetables so cats can't dig there. A motion-activated water sprinkler, from companies like Contech, Orbit, and Havahart, could be an option as well.
Q: Before a snow or ice event, the city spreads something on the street in front of my house. They used this clumpy blue stuff which I find afterward on my lawn and flower beds. What can be done to avoid harm?Carl Smith, email
A: It all depends on what chemical was used. There are several product possibilities. Some are more harmful to plants than others. The product could contain potassium chloride, sodium chloride, urea, calcium magnesium acetate, or something else. If you're not sure what is used, thoroughly soak the soil with water wherever the chemical is found. Repeat at least three times. If sodium chloride was used, gypsum can be applied to ameliorate damage from sodium.
Q: Do you know of a company that sells lantana seeds by mail?Steve Tooley, email
A: I found several places online that sell the seeds, but proceed with caution. I have occasionally purchased plants and seeds on Amazon, but on at least two occasions the seeds and plants came from China. I think you’ll have better success if you buy seeds you are sure were produced in the United States. Lantana seed doesn’t usually germinate very well. If you want ten plants, order forty seeds. Be sure to keep the seeds warm after they are started indoors.
