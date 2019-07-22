Gardenias bloom at different times

A: I think you are asking the impossible when looking for a replacement for ivy in deep shade. I can't think of a plant that would cover the bank in the shade and slope conditions that you have. By their very nature, "ground cover" plants grow close to the soil. This makes it a great space for frogs, crickets, lizards and other small creatures to live. These are things that snakes like to eat, so they will drop by occasionally for a meal. There are no effective chemical snake repellents. The only way to repel snakes is to create an environment they don't like. Try to keep your ivy clipped around 4 inches high. This will make it less inviting for small creatures and will not provide much cover for snakes. Snakes like piles of logs and stones even more than they like ground cover. Eliminate those as well.

Q: What will kill crabgrass in centipede?Brian Reedy, Polk County

A: It is tough to find products that can distinguish between your centipede grass and your crabgrass. Sulfentrazone plus quinclorac (Image Kills Crabgrass) is labeled for use in your situation. For best results, weeds should be small and the grass not under any stress from heat or drought. Mesotrione (Tenacity) is also effective, but it is expensive and you must measure and apply it carefully. If you don't, your centipede grass will turn white. As with any pesticide, read and follow the label exactly.

Q: I am clearing ivy from my yard. Should I rake out the ivy litter before I put pine straw on top of it?Zelia Lebeau, email

A: The leaf litter will be decomposed by soil-dwelling creatures and will thereby feed the shrubs and trees above. Leave the litter and spread the straw.

