Defy the doubters: prune lantana whenever you like

Q: Although I still have greenery on my lantana, can I cut it back now?Linda Austin, email
A: "When to cut back lantana?" has generated gardening controversy for years. Some say cutting it back too early allows ice to form in the hollow stems. Others counter by saying there are plenty of garden plants we cut back in early winter that are not harmed by the water in the stem. Personally, I would wait until the leaves have fallen and then whack it back. Details and documentation at bit.ly/GAlantana.
Q: My lawn gets four to five hours of sunlight. I'm trying to decide between TifTuf bermuda and Zenith zoysia. Which is more shade tolerant?Grant Knier, Raleigh
A: Both grasses are "somewhat" shade tolerant. There are a lot of additional factors that will determine success when planting either grass in partial shade. Be sure the area is properly prepared for sod planting. Here is some more food for thought: How will you prevent the lawn area from getting even shadier in the next few years? Your chosen grass might look fine this year and next year but as tree shade gets thicker, the grass will start thinning out. An ISA-certified arborist can give you options for thinning out the trees occasionally.
Q: My friend has sorghum sprouting near her bird feeder. I noticed the seed head was absolutely covered with a wide variety of insects, from different looking wasps and ants to other flying creatures.Charlie Helmandollar, email
A: Sorghum (milo) in bird seed comes from a plant that has a huge seed head on top of the stalk. The large round seeds are used as filler in less-expensive birdseed mixes. It isn't particularly attractive to birds but when they scratch it onto the ground it is a favorite food for rats and chipmunks. I have also noticed how many insects are attracted to the flower/seed head. It seems like we should raise more awareness that this is a good plant to enhance insect life in our landscapes. I'm going to make a note in my calendar to plant some in my landscape next year.
Q: I know Palatka hollies "want" to grow high but can you trim them to be more like a hedge?George Collins, email
A: 'Palatka' holly is a handsome columnar holly that usually tops out at 35 feet tall. After pruning, sprouts will continuously pop up, reaching for the expected height. But don't let that discourage you! Red maple trees "want" to be 60 feet tall, but last year I saw an exquisite two-foot-tall, 50-year-old red maple at a bonsai exhibit. If you don't mind trimming regularly, you can keep the hollies at any size you like.
Q: My wife read that liquid Sevin does not kill honeybees. Is this true?Mike McConnell, Gainesville
A: No, carbaryl (Sevin) is very toxic to bees, both in liquid and dust formulations. If you feel you must spray an insecticide you can minimize damage to honeybees by spraying after dusk, when bees are in the hive. Also be sure you have identified your pest insect correctly. In many situations, a little plant damage can be tolerated and natural predator insects will do most of the job to control pests, eliminating the need for insecticide.
