Defy the doubters: prune lantana whenever you like

A: Sorghum (milo) in bird seed comes from a plant that has a huge seed head on top of the stalk. The large round seeds are used as filler in less-expensive birdseed mixes. It isn't particularly attractive to birds but when they scratch it onto the ground it is a favorite food for rats and chipmunks. I have also noticed how many insects are attracted to the flower/seed head. It seems like we should raise more awareness that this is a good plant to enhance insect life in our landscapes. I'm going to make a note in my calendar to plant some in my landscape next year.

Q: I know Palatka hollies "want" to grow high but can you trim them to be more like a hedge?George Collins, email

A: 'Palatka' holly is a handsome columnar holly that usually tops out at 35 feet tall. After pruning, sprouts will continuously pop up, reaching for the expected height. But don't let that discourage you! Red maple trees "want" to be 60 feet tall, but last year I saw an exquisite two-foot-tall, 50-year-old red maple at a bonsai exhibit. If you don't mind trimming regularly, you can keep the hollies at any size you like.

Q: My wife read that liquid Sevin does not kill honeybees. Is this true?Mike McConnell, Gainesville

A: No, carbaryl (Sevin) is very toxic to bees, both in liquid and dust formulations. If you feel you must spray an insecticide you can minimize damage to honeybees by spraying after dusk, when bees are in the hive. Also be sure you have identified your pest insect correctly. In many situations, a little plant damage can be tolerated and natural predator insects will do most of the job to control pests, eliminating the need for insecticide.