Crape myrtle in heavy shade should be replaced

A: I wouldn't bother with any fallen pine that's more than six feet tall. For taller pines, the possibility of it establishing new anchor roots in a reasonable time frame are low. If the root ball is heaved out of the ground, there is a great likelihood the roots underneath are kinked or snapped. These larger trees might look good for a while but even the slightest drought stress will send them into decline. I have tips on how to straighten small trees at bit.ly/treestrate.

Q: We have had three Bradford pear trees removed and the stumps ground. What is the best route to take to have grass for 2018? Toni Roberts, email

A: Assuming your plot is now in full sun, you can choose between bermuda grass, zoysia grass or centipede grass. All prosper in full sun and can be installed by seeding or sodding. The best time to plant them is late spring. If your lawn is bare now while it's cold, rake thoroughly and scatter eight pounds of annual ryegrass seed per 1,000 square feet. Cover lightly with wheat straw and irrigate for thirty minutes. The grass will germinate slowly but it will eventually cover the soil until time to plant your permanent lawn in May.

