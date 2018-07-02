Confederate jasmine is excellent for an arbor

A: The plants' flowers are similar: both have white lace caps composed of many small white flowers. This is understandable since both are members of the carrot family. A Queen Anne's Lace flower cap typically has a small knot of dark red or purple flowers in the center. The stem is slightly hairy and solid green. In contrast, giant hogweed has a smooth stem with reddish spots and streaks and no dark flowers in the flower cap.

Q: I want to plant some type of narrow "green fence" between my property and my neighbor's. He uses slate chips along his property line and is fine with me planting something there as long as I use slate chips for mulch. I was thinking of a 'Yuletide' camellia hedge, realizing it would need regular pruning. Or maybe some type of upright grass? Would the chips affect either one?Donna Kingsman, email

A: I think the slate chips would be fine. If they are shaded a little bit by anything you plant, they won’t get very hot and the soil underneath won’t become too warm. If you don’t mind the regular clipping it will require, the camellia could be a nice screen. Switchgrass, Panicum virgatum, or big bluestem, Andropogon gerardii, are attractive upright grasses to consider but they turn brown and die back to the ground each winter. More narrow, upright plants to consider: ‘Sky Pencil’ holly and ‘Straight Talk’ privet.