Common figs don’t need pollination

A: Expanded slate (PermaTill, Soil Perfector, etc.) is used by many gardeners to loosen clay soil permanently. The less-expensive organic soil conditioners we gardeners use typically cook away after a few years. I mixed expanded slate into a bed where I plant annual flowers each year, and it worked wonders for soil tilth. I went to plant a new lavender last week and the soil was soft and well drained: perfect conditions for this plant.

Q: I am at my wits' end. A bird has been pecking on my kitchen window every morning and during the day! We chase him away but he returns. Julia Carter, Coweta County

A: Your cardinal is mistakenly trying to establish a territory as if it were spring. He is enraged and jealous because he sees an interloper standing right there behind that shiny glass window. Worse yet, the stranger fights back every time the cardinal gives him the rush. Robins and mockingbirds do the same thing. The springtime ratio of daylight hours to nighttime hours is what initially causes the territorial urge in birds. This same behavior may be repeated in fall, when the same ratio occurs. In my experience, the fall bird-banging season is much shorter than in spring. Tape some newspaper onto your window to cancel the mirror effect. You can remove it in a few weeks.

Q: Our hydrangeas have always struggled. This year I dug one up to replant it and I noticed the main root had termites. Is this common for a live plant to get termites? Valerie Cross, Cobb County

A: Termites don’t have mouth parts or a digestive system that can eat living tissue. They are present in the root because it died and began to decompose. I don’t know why your hydrangeas declined but I do know that termites weren’t the cause.