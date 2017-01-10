Christmas cactus is easy to propagate

A: You are just in time to attend the annual conference of the Georgia Green Industry Association (ggia.org) Jan. 25-27. They will play host to 200 friendly vendors and several presentations by nursery experts. Spend a day wandering the show floor and visiting with people. Make notes on what plants seem within your ability to grow, and which ones match your site. Good luck!

Q: I have built 12 raised beds out of concrete blocks. What is the best soil to use to raise flowers and vegetables? — Marinda Tsahakis, Atlanta

A: You have several choices. One option is to use the existing soil (plus some from nearby) and mix in organic matter and coarse sand. The drawback is that you might not have a good feel for how much amendment to add. Another option is to buy pre-mixed bulk topsoil from a reputable vendor. A third option is to fill your beds with bagged soil. There are huge differences between these choices, so I've consolidated the information at bit.ly/bedsoil.

Q: When is the best time to prune sweet olive shrubs? Mine are 6 feet tall and bloom in spring and fall. — Royce Stanford, Suwanee

A: I’d do it after the spring flowering period. Tea olive, Osmanthus fragrans, blooms on twigs that grew in the past six to nine months. By pruning in spring, there’s plenty of time for new growth that will perfume the neighborhood in fall.