Brick-licking squirrels need minerals

A: Meyer lemon is the most popular citrus plant grown in containers, but I don't know anyone personally who has grown an orange in a pot. However, there are certain mandarin, satsuma, citrangequat and orangequat cultivars that might be suitable for a container. I’ve collected details on cold-hardy citrus plants at xrl.us/coldcitrus.

Q: I sowed annual ryegrass in my vegetable garden in early October. The grass is thick and plush. How do I manage it in winter?

-- Ed Panebianco, email

A: The purpose of a garden cover crop such as ryegrass, clover or winter pea is threefold: to prevent erosion, to prevent weeds and to add organic matter to the soil in spring. You can leave it uncut until mid-March. At that time, mow it close to the ground, wait a week and then till it into your garden soil. It will be hugely enriched by the process.

Q: Is it a good idea to purchase non-hybrid vegetable seeds from an Internet supplier? How do you know if it is reliable?

-- Steve Vickery, email

A: Local nurseries have many heirloom seed varieties. Look for displays from Seeds of Change, Johnny's Selected Seeds and Botanical Interests. If you can't find the varieties you want locally, each of the aforementioned companies has a website with its entire catalog of heirloom and organic seeds. To check the reliability of an Internet garden company, I go to www.gardenwatchdog.com.

Q: We have two birch trees on the side of our house. My neighbor's driveway is under them. They are dripping something on their cars. Does this mean they are diseased?

-- Susan Morrison Thompson, email

A: Birch trees sometimes become infested with a big crop of aphids, which drip their undigested honeydew onto nearby surfaces. Tell the neighbors you'll apply some imidacloprid (Bayer Tree & Shrub, Bonide Systemic Granules, etc.) in March to control them. I have more details and pictures at xrl.us/birchaphid.

