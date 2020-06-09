Autumn fern is best planted in semi-shade

A: I think one of the turf-type fescue blends would work best. A named blend combines two or three different varieties of seed that thrive under different conditions of shade, drought or soil type. Look for brands like Rebel, Pennington, Vigoro and Scotts. Generic Kentucky 31 fescue rarely does well in this kind of situation.

Q: Would the shoots that come up around my blueberry bushes make good clippings to root more plants? Gary Winkles, Locust Grove

A: Some will but some might not. Use a trowel to gently excavate around a promising shoot. If it has several vigorous roots attached, you can dig and transplant it. If it has just one or two little roots, clip the connection it has to the larger bush nearby then mark it for transplanting this fall.

Q: I needed a fast screen so I bought two Leyland cypress trees. Unfortunately, I discovered I planted them only 20 inches from a sprinkler line, which is 8 inches deep. Do you think I can leave them? Bob Torcivia, Athens

A: If this is a plastic water line, as most are, there should be no problem. A tree root cannot tell there is water inside. To them a water line that's not leaking is the same as a rock; roots will pass it by with no damage likely.

