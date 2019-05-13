Armadillos are everywhere in Georgia

A: It is because of your situation that I rarely recommend landscape weed barriers. They inevitably get tangled in roots from above or below or both. They also interfere with air, water, and fertilizer movement in the soil. Do the best you can to pull out all of the plastic. Cover the soil with fresh mulch but no more weed barrier.

Q: We have a 6-foot red dogwood tree we planted last spring. The main center trunk has died but it has some new growth coming from the base. Should we remove the dead part and save the new growth?Bonny Watson, Rockdale County

A: Your dogwood is almost certainly a grafted tree. An attractive red-flowering twig was grafted onto a vigorous white-flowering seedling. Now, for whatever reason, the red-flowering part of the tree has died and the white-flowering rootstock has sprouted twigs and leaves. You can remove the dead trunk but the surviving lower part will not produce red flowers.

Q: I have a spring-blooming witchhazel. It looks healthy but never flowers. I pruned it late fall to see if that might stimulate something.Joey Kilman, email

A: If you pruned it in the fall, that’s the whole problem. Some witchhazels bloom in spring and other species bloom in fall. Spring-blooming witchhazel forms its flower buds the previous summer and fall. By pruning in fall, you are removing the flower buds. I say leave it alone and let it bloom when it likes.