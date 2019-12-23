What time do stores close on Christmas Eve 2019?

Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Bloomingdale's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Kohl's: Open through 6 p.m.

Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.

Nordstrom: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.

Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Walmart: Regular opening time (varies by location). All stores close at 6 p.m.

Von Maur: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Specialty retail store hours for Christmas Eve 2018

Apple: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Banana Republic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Gap: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Office Depot & OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

REI: Opening times vary, but stores close at 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2018

Kroger: Hours vary by location. Some will be open until 8 p.m. or close earlier, around 5-6 p.m. Call your nearest store to confirm.

Publix: All stores close at 7 p.m.

Whole Foods: Hours vary, but stores close early.

Trader Joe's: Opening hours vary by location (8 a.m. or 9 a.m.) All stores close at 6 p.m.

Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pharmacy hours for Christmas Eve 2018

Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.

CVS: Most stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours vary.

Rite Aid: Hours vary.