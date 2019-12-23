What time do stores close on Christmas Eve 2019?

With only a few days before Christmas, you might assume that most people are done with their holiday shopping. But for many, it’s inevitable to have to run out at the last minute for a missed gift or a forgotten ingredient.
It's a risky move to make, but about 147.8 million people planned to shop up until the last Saturday before Christmas, according to the National Retail Federation, and Christmas Eve won't be any different.
If you’re like the majority of shoppers and things tend to slip through the cracks, you’ll want to check out this list of store hours for Christmas Eve:
Department store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Belk: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Big Lots: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Bloomingdale's: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Burlington: 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Dillard's: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
J.C. Penney: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Kmart: 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Kohl's: Open through 6 p.m.
Macy's: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Neiman Marcus: Hours vary, but locations will close between 4 to 6 p.m.
Nordstrom: Hours vary and posted at www.nordstrom.com.
Target: 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Walmart: Regular opening time (varies by location). All stores close at 6 p.m.
Von Maur: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Specialty retail store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Apple: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Banana Republic: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Barnes & Noble: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Bed, Bath & Beyond: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Best Buy: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Costco: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dollar Tree: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
GameStop: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Gap: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Ikea: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Lowe's: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Office Depot & OfficeMax: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Old Navy: Hours vary with some stores open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and others from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
REI: Opening times vary, but stores close at 6 p.m.
Sam's Club: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Stein Mart: 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Grocery store hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Kroger: Hours vary by location. Some will be open until 8 p.m. or close earlier, around 5-6 p.m. Call your nearest store to confirm.
Publix: All stores close at 7 p.m.
Whole Foods: Hours vary, but stores close early.
Trader Joe's: Opening hours vary by location (8 a.m. or 9 a.m.) All stores close at 6 p.m.
Sprouts: 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Pharmacy hours for Christmas Eve 2018
Walgreens: Most stores open until midnight and open regular hours Christmas Day; pharmacy hours vary.
CVS: Most stores are open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Pharmacy hours vary.
Rite Aid: Hours vary.