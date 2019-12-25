Here’s Georgia’s favorite holiday movie

Everyone has a favorite holiday movie. In fact, the holidays are the perfect time to cozy up with family and friends by the fire and enjoy your favorite festive film.
Well, it turns out your most-watched holiday movie may be impacted by where you live. The website HowtoWatch.com analyzed data across the United States to determine which states preferred different beloved Christmas classics.
To determine each state’s favorite holiday film, the website made a list of the top 25 most popular holiday films by cross-referencing multiple “best of” film lists and pared it down using ratings and popularity.
They then analyzed the 25 most popular titles using Google Trends data to discover which films people in each state showed the most interest in over the past twelve months.
So what was Georgia's favorite holiday film? "Home Alone" was a favorite among many states and it was the same for Georgia. According to HowtoWatch.com, "Home Alone" is the most watched Christmas movie in the peach state.
Here are the top 25 holiday films that were selected for the analysis:
- Home Alone (1990)
- Die Hard (1988)
- Gremlins (1984)
- The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993)
- Black Christmas (1974)
- Elf (2003)
- It's a Wonderful Life (1946)
- White Christmas (1954)
- A Christmas Carol (1938)
- Love Actually (2003)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (1966)
- Meet Me in St. Louis (1944)
- Planes, Trains and Automobiles (1987)
- Polar Express (2004)
- The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992)
- Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer (1964)
- The Holiday (2006)
- National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation (1989)
- Christmas, Again (2014)
- Miracle on 34th Street (1947)
- Bad Santa (2003)
- A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
- A Christmas Story (1983)
- The Santa Clause (1994)
- How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)
For more fun things to do this holiday season, check out the Atlanta Winter Guide.