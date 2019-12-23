Cascading waterfall and emerald green pond in Georgia just a hike away

Nestled in Northwest Georgia, Lula Lake Land Trust is home to two tumbling waterfalls, the 120-foot freefall at Lula Falls and a 20-foot waterfall that pours into an emerald-hued lake. All thanks to the organization’s conservation efforts.

Home to over eight miles of trails filled with waterfalls, overlooks, and beautiful hardwood forests. This popular hike follows the Middle Trail, Ford Trail, and North Creek Trail, crossing a tall wooden bridge, exploring scenic stretches along Rock Creek, and visiting two tumbling waterfalls, according to Atlanta Trails.