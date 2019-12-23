Cascading waterfall and emerald green pond in Georgia just a hike away

If getting more exercise and going on outdoor adventures are part of your new year’s resolutions, then you might want to consider taking a 3-mile hike to Lula Lake and Lula Falls.
The Lula Lake Land Trust has been dedicated to protecting and preserving the natural beauty and local water quality within the Rock Creek watershed since 1994, according to their website.
Nestled in Northwest Georgia, Lula Lake Land Trust is home to two tumbling waterfalls, the 120-foot freefall at Lula Falls and a 20-foot waterfall that pours into an emerald-hued lake. All thanks to the organization’s conservation efforts.
Home to over eight miles of trails filled with waterfalls, overlooks, and beautiful hardwood forests. This popular hike follows the Middle Trail, Ford Trail, and North Creek Trail, crossing a tall wooden bridge, exploring scenic stretches along Rock Creek, and visiting two tumbling waterfalls, according to Atlanta Trails.
If you're interested in seeing this wonder of nature, you'll need to make a reservation on the organization's website. In order to preserve the trails and waterfalls, reservations are required to prevent damage from large crowds of people and overuse.
It’s worth the hike and the time, and the best views can be found directly at the bottom of the gorge.