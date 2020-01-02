Ready to lose weight this year? New ranking reveals the best diet of 2020

The experts also added their own research and rated each diet based on the following categories: how easy the diet was to follow, its ability to produce short-term and long-term weight loss, its nutritional completeness, its safety, and its potential for preventing and managing diabetes and heart disease.

For the third year in a row, the diet that ranked No. 1 overall was the Mediterranean Diet. "The popular and easy to follow Mediterranean diet focuses on eating less red meat, sugar and saturated fat while incorporating more produce, nuts and whole grains into your daily regimen," wrote U.S. News in a press release. The diet also took the top spot in four other lists: Best Diets for Healthy Eating, Easiest Diets to Follow, Best Diets for Diabetes and Best Plant-Based Diets.

» RELATED: Study: Adding spice to your diet may reduce risk for heart attack and stroke

When it comes to weight-loss specifically, Weight Watchers ranked No. 1 for the 10th year in a row. "Although still used to shed pounds, WW (formerly Weight Watchers) is also focused on inspiring healthy living and improving overall well-being," said U.S. News. "Its WW Freestyle program, launched in late 2017, builds on its SmartPoints system, which assigns every food and beverage a point value, based on its nutrition."

U.S. News said the goal of the rankings was to help people “clear the noise” and to avoid harmful fad dieting. The full report is available here.