Georgia’s Dairy Farmers and Kroger partner to provide milk to health care workers

Dairy Farmers of America along with Kroger Atlanta Division plan to deliver 24,000 half-gallons of local Georgia milk to first responders and healthcare workers across the metro Atlanta area.
The partnership is a part of the new Great Georgia Give campaign, led by Milk on My Mind. The four-week campaign will kick-off this Friday, April 24 at Centennial Farms in Atlanta.
Gary Black, the commissioner of agriculture, will deliver opening remarks at the kick-off and help load half-gallons of local Georgia milk donated by Dairy Farmers of America and Kroger’s Centennial Farms. Donations on Friday will be made to six Wellstar Health System hospitals, the two Atlanta-based Ronald McDonald Houses as well as Northside Hospital’s five locations.
“This incredible show of support to feed and nourish our first responders and families in need with local Georgia milk is the type of action our communities need right now,” Black said in a press release announcing the initiative. “I am proud of our state’s dairy farmers for giving back and for the continued work they do to provide safe and wholesome milk and dairy foods to our families, even during this crisis.”
In the coming weeks, the remaining 24,000 half-gallons of local Georgia milk will be donated to healthcare workers and first responders in Augusta, Macon and Savannah.
Kroger has committed to match the milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities. The milk donation of 24,000 half gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger Atlanta Division, DFA and Kroger’s Centennial Farms.