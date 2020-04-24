Georgia’s Dairy Farmers and Kroger partner to provide milk to health care workers

“This incredible show of support to feed and nourish our first responders and families in need with local Georgia milk is the type of action our communities need right now,” Black said in a press release announcing the initiative. “I am proud of our state’s dairy farmers for giving back and for the continued work they do to provide safe and wholesome milk and dairy foods to our families, even during this crisis.”

In the coming weeks, the remaining 24,000 half-gallons of local Georgia milk will be donated to healthcare workers and first responders in Augusta, Macon and Savannah.

Kroger has committed to match the milk donations made by Great Georgia Give to increase the support in local communities. The milk donation of 24,000 half gallons represents $60,000 contributed by Kroger Atlanta Division, DFA and Kroger’s Centennial Farms.