Georgia health care workers flying to New York captured in viral photo

Georgia health care workers were captured in a viral Instagram post on a Southwest flight to New York to help with coronavirus patients.
The photo was taken by a ramp agent and posted to the airline’s Instagram on Sunday and has since gone viral. The image shows health care workers smiling and forming heart signs with their hands.
» RELATED: Krispy Kreme is giving away free doughnuts to Georgia's health care workers
View this post on Instagram
While so many of us continue to feel the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, no one knows what is happening quite like our medical professionals. These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own. Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough. Because of their courage, our family, our friends, our coworkers, our neighbors, and more have a fighting chance. More than a dozen healthcare professionals from Atlanta answered the call this past Friday evening to serve in New York. This photo embodies it all: bravery, courage, and sacrifice. If it were easy, everyone would do it, but we know that is not the case. Thankfully, this group and countless others do it each day, and for that we are forever grateful and in their debt. So to all the first responders, medical professionals, healthcare workers, and anyone else on the front lines today and every day to keep us safe, thank you. #SouthwestHeart (📸 Southwest Employee Dayartra E.)
“These brave souls soldier on in the midst of tremendous risk and exposure, constantly putting the needs of others above their own,” the airline wrote on the Instagram post. “Their selfless sacrifice is a beacon of light during such a dark time in our world, and no amount of gratitude and praise would ever be enough.”
The health care workers posed for the picture as they were departing for a flight to LaGuardia Airport on Friday, according to The Hill.
» RELATED: Crocs is giving shoes to health care workers; how to get yours
In New York state and New York City, health care workers have reported that the city’s hospitals and health care facilities are overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.
As of Monday, 1,218 people have died from coronavirus in New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase from the 965 deaths on Sunday, according to CNN.