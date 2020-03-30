Georgia health care workers flying to New York captured in viral photo

The health care workers posed for the picture as they were departing for a flight to LaGuardia Airport on Friday, according to The Hill.

In New York state and New York City, health care workers have reported that the city’s hospitals and health care facilities are overwhelmed by coronavirus cases.

As of Monday, 1,218 people have died from coronavirus in New York state, the epicenter of the coronavirus pandemic, an increase from the 965 deaths on Sunday, according to CNN.