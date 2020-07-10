Georgia couple’s TikTok love story going viral

Georgians are ramping up their TikTok game during this pandemic.
Just this week, we've seen a Georgia Tech student get Disney's attention, a Georgia Aquarium sea lion win a dance-off, and now an ob/gyn featured on GMA and Today.
Dr. Nicole Sparks already has her hands full as a doctor, mother, wife and lifestyle blogger, but found time to record her journey with husband Timothy Sparks.
The 45-second TikTok, set to “Duduke,” by Rinyu, tells the couple’s story by using their shoes. As each stage of their life changes, they “hop” into another pair of shoes — starting with athletic ones and transitioning into heels and ultracomfortable residency footwear.
@nicolealiciamd
Shout to my husband for all of his support during this crazy medical journey. ##graysanatomy ##medicine ##doctor ##obgyn ##whitecoat♬ Duduke - Rinyu
“Each set of shoes represents how we grew together through each and every stage of life including the challenges of balancing marriage with medical school, an OB-GYN residency and becoming parents,” Nicole Sparks told Today.
She told GMA the video was created “out of appreciation for my husband and his support during all the stages of our journey — especially in medical school and residency where it was particularly difficult. We were long distance during medical school and drove back and forth every weekend to see each other.”
The couple married nine years ago, and their two children appear in the video.
The discussion of race with our children in the black community has not been optional. It’s been an absolute necessity. Children learn very early on, as early as the first or second year of life that we all are different. They begin to develop biases a few years after that. Children don’t have an issue speaking up about differences, but usually, the parents do. Instead of silencing your children use their curiosity as a catalyst to begin to spark initial conversations. Discussing racial bias with your children will require you to look in the mirror and confront your own bias. This is key. You cannot try to teach your children something that you are not doing. Even more important than diversifying your bookshelf (which is important so children can see diverse characters who look different from them), is showing your children how to treat people by the way you live. Your children see you. What are your children learning from your behaviors and actions? What are they learning from your inactions? And this isn’t about having “one talk” or “the talk” with your children simply due to the climate right now. We don’t get to forget about this next week. These should be ongoing conversations. Because in my world, this doesn’t go away next week or next year. How are your children learning from you and your family members? How are you leading by example? How do you treat people on a daily basis even when they look different from you? What are your values? What type of people are in your circle? Is your circle diverse? We need others to have the uncomfortable conversations so we can stop having them. When I deliver these beautiful babies they are born innocent. They are not born with hate and they are not born to hate. It literally has to be taught. Either by the world or by you. It starts at home and parents have the power to change the narrative. So let’s change it.
Since posting a week ago, the video has more than a million likes and 15,000 comments.
Sparks also runs her own web page, where she blogs about motherhood, medicine, travel and more.
Her “about” page states she offers “a glimpse into my crazy world of medicine, family, lifestyle and travel and how I try to balance it all. I truly believe that women are amazing human beings with our ability to handle motherhood and our careers.”
