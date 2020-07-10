Georgia couple’s TikTok love story going viral

“Each set of shoes represents how we grew together through each and every stage of life including the challenges of balancing marriage with medical school, an OB-GYN residency and becoming parents,” Nicole Sparks told Today.

» Georgia State student catches eye of Disney with viral superhero TikTok

She told GMA the video was created “out of appreciation for my husband and his support during all the stages of our journey — especially in medical school and residency where it was particularly difficult. We were long distance during medical school and drove back and forth every weekend to see each other.”

The couple married nine years ago, and their two children appear in the video.

Since posting a week ago, the video has more than a million likes and 15,000 comments.

Sparks also runs her own web page, where she blogs about motherhood, medicine, travel and more.

Her “about” page states she offers “a glimpse into my crazy world of medicine, family, lifestyle and travel and how I try to balance it all. I truly believe that women are amazing human beings with our ability to handle motherhood and our careers.”

» Inspire Atlanta: celebrating our region's moments, milestones and people