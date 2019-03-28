Your complete guide to 2019 metro Atlanta farmers markets

The Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market is moving this year to the 18-acre Logan Farm Park Expansion on Cherokee Street. Jeff Chase, assistant downtown development director for the city of Acworth, said the move gives marketgoers access to more parking, restroom facilities and a large destination playground for the kids. And Tucker’s market has moved from its longtime home on Main Street to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church on LaVista Road.

One of the draws for farmers market shoppers is the variety of heirloom vegetables, like these tomatoes sold at the Vickery Village Farmers Market, available only at a local farmers market. CONTRIBUTED BY SUSAN GRINWALD

In Cumming, the new Vickery Village Farmers Market is centered on the courtyard of the community’s new mixed-use development. It’s managed by Joern Seigies of Bramberi Farm and Gardens. “We opened in May 2018 with about a dozen vendors who wanted to be part of this new market focusing on produce grown to organic standards, including farmers who are Certified Naturally Grown. Our market guidelines require that all vendors be based no more than 50 miles from Cumming,” said Seigies.

During the main market season of April-October, the Vickery Village market is open on Thursday mornings, but during the remainder of the year, it’s a Saturday market. “Having a weekday market during the main growing season means our vendors can be with us, then do their regular Saturday markets as well. We expect to start the spring season with 20 vendors as we work our way up to our maximum capacity of 25.”

Farmers and shoppers in Snellville wanted to keep their market going year-round, so this year, Snellville Farmers Market organizers added a monthly Saturday market that spans the gap between the weekly markets that run May-September.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market is taking advantage of the growing population in Woodstock’s revitalized downtown. Kyle Bennett, tourism manager for the city of Woodstock, said they had long had requests to add a second day to the weekly market. The opening of a downtown tasting room and small batch brewing space for hometown Reformation Brewery provided the right opportunity to add a Tuesday night market.

“Reformation Brewery partners with a lot of farmers, so this is a good fit. We have so many people living within walking distance of the brewery. Now they can come out on a Tuesday night, purchase from our vendors like Hometown Honey and buy eggs from Dogwood Ridge Farm while hanging out at the brewery and socializing, and then go on to have dinner at one of our downtown restaurants. We expect to start out with 15 vendors on Tuesday nights and as the season goes on to grow to as many as 20 or 25.”

Alpharetta Farmers Market

Opens April 13; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.

North and South Broad streets in front of City Center alongside the Town Green, alpharettafarmersmarket.com

What's new? The market has moved to a new location alongside Alpharetta's new Town Green. Free parking is available in the City Center and Milton Avenue parking decks, at Alpharetta Baptist Church on Old Roswell Street and in spaces that line the streets. There's also easy pedestrian access across Main Street. The market closes for Memorial Day and if there are city activities that use the market's space.

Avondale Estates Farmers Market

Opens April 7; Sundays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.

22 N. Avondale Road, Avondale Estates, avondaleestatesfarmersmarket.org

What's new? In its fifth season, this outdoor market continues to grow. There will be vendors bringing fruits, vegetables, eggs, cheese, meat, baked goods, prepared foods, jam, sweet treats, handmade goods and more. There's also live music every week, including George Kotler-Wallace performing on opening day.

Brookhaven Farmers Market

Opens April 6; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-noon

1375 Fernwood Circle, Brookhaven, brookhavenfarmersmarket.com

What's new? There are lots of new vendors this year, including Steel City Pops, Vanilla Crepes, Suryana Cuisine, Circle M Farms and Hope's Salsas. Opening day music will be provided by Melissa Bret, and there'll be a chef demo from Tommy Rothwell of Pour Kitchen + Bar.

Canton Farmers Market

Opens May 11; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Cannon Park, 130 E. Main St., Canton, cantonga.gov/visit/mainstreet/

What's new? This market promotes local farmers and artisans. All produce is Georgia-grown and almost all is organic. The market hosts cooking demonstrations, kids activities and live music.

Clayton Farmers Market

Opens April 27; Saturdays: 9 a.m-12:30 p.m.

46 Plaza Way, Clayton, explorerabun.com/event/clayton-farmers-market-opening-day/

What's new? This market has been in place since 2002. Visit and you'll find locally grown produce, jams and jellies, baked goods, local honey and crafts. Stay tuned for the "Grow Cook Eat Farm & Food" tours. These tours include hands-on foraging, cooking and tasting. Check out explorerabun.com/farm-food-tours/ for more details.

Cotton Mill Farmers Market

Open year-round; Saturdays: 9-11 a.m. through March 30, then market hours shift to 8 a.m.-noon

609 Dixie St., Carrollton, cottonmillfarmersmarket.org

What's new? The Cotton Mill market is one of Georgia's longest-running markets, now in its 17th year. The market offers all local food, arts and crafts and kids activities, music and double EBT (the electronic version of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) through the Georgia Fresh for Less program.

Coweta County Farmers Market

Opens June 1; Wednesdays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Saturday market is at the Asa M. Powell Senior Expo Center, 197 Temple Ave., Newnan.

Wednesday market is on the courthouse square in downtown Newnan, mainstreetnewnan.com/p/events/296

What's new? Thanks to a farmers market grant from AgSouth Farm Credit, the market will be giving away 200 vegetable plants on opening day. The market's vendors will be selling locally grown fruits and vegetables, homemade jams and jellies as well as goat milk soap and lotion. There will be cut flowers, fresh baked bread, honey, mushrooms and naturally raised pork. Free-range chicken and duck eggs will also be for sale.

Decatur Farmers Market

Regular Wednesday market opens April 10; Wednesdays: 4-7 p.m.

Saturday market opens April 13; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

308 Clairmont Ave., Decatur, cfmatl.org/decatur/

What's new? The market's educational chef will visit weekly, serving up easy, healthy recipes with seasonal produce. There will be weekly music and plenty of kids activities from story time with the local bookstore to arts and crafts at the kids booth. The community booth will provide the chance to connect with neighborhood faces and learn a little something. There will be many new vendors to the market as well.

The Saturday morning Dunwoody Farmers Market stretches out across Brook Run Park. CONTRIBUTED BY MARIAN ADEIMY AVISE

Dunwoody Farmers Market

Opens May 4; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon

Brook Run Park, 4770 N. Peachtree Road, Dunwoody, dunwoodyfarmersmkt.com

What's new? The Dunwoody Farmers Market is held in Dunwoody's Brook Run Park between the ballfields and playground. Over 30 vendors provide market shoppers with treats for their pups, pies and pastries, locally brewed organic coffee, gluten-free baked goods and lots of seasonal produce.

East Atlanta Village Farmers Market

Opens April 11; Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

572 Stokeswood Ave. SE, Atlanta, cfmatl.org/eav/

What's new? The market continues to host summer and fall community potlucks and Free Fried Okra Day in September. Get your hands dirty in the market's educational garden and bring the family out to frolic in the new kids play area. Plus see if you can spy one of the city's newest Tiny Doors.

East Point Farmers Market

Open year-round; Wednesdays: 4-7 p.m. March-November, 3-6 p.m. December-February

2757 East Point St., East Point, EastPointFarmersMarket.com

What's new? This market is held one block from the East Point MARTA train station. The market doubles SNAP benefits and has vendors offering fresh breads, meat, herbs, organic nuts and granola, eggs, all-natural skin care and soaps, handmade arts/crafts/jewelry, aromatherapy and more. Each week, there are activities for everyone to enjoy and live music to entertain shoppers.

Freedom Farmers Market at the Carter Center

Open year-round, Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March-December; 9 a.m.-noon January and February

Carter Center, 453 Freedom Parkway, Atlanta, freedomfarmersmkt.org

What's new? The market is open rain or shine every Saturday of the year. "Thanks to all our customers supporting the market, our farmers have decided to grow more to support the demand," said Holly Hollingsworth, market director. New this year is the "Slow Foods Atlanta Speaker Series" focusing on agricultural and food justice issues and triumphs, held once a month May through October. Check the website for schedule and more information. There will also be monthly "special days" celebrating the fruit or vegetable of the season as well as monthly kids activities in conjunction with Freedom Park Conservancy and held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Look for the Audubon Society Plant Sale with Freedom Park Conservancy, March 30; Trees Atlanta Native Perennial and Vine Sale, April 6; Love Is Love veggie starts, April 13, 20 and 27; and Trees Atlanta Tree Sale, Oct. 5.

Fresh MARTA Markets

Bankhead Station: Opens May 8; Wednesdays: 3-7 p.m. 1335 Donald Holloway Parkway, Atlanta

College Park Station: Opens May 2; Thursdays: 3-7 p.m. 3800 Main St., College Park

Five Points Station: Opens April 26; Fridays: 3-7 p.m. 30 Alabama St. SW, Atlanta

H.E. Holmes Station: Opens May 1; Wednesdays: 3-7 p.m. 70 Hamilton E. Holmes Drive NW, Atlanta

West End Station: Opens April 23; Tuesdays: 3-7 p.m. 680 Lee St. SW, Atlanta

What's new? The Fresh MARTA Markets include more locally sourced produce from Georgia and Atlanta farmers than ever before, as well as other staple produce and food items. Value-added vendors include ready-to-eat and pantry foods.

The Sunday Grant Park Farmers Market includes almost a dozen farmers. Freewheel Farm is an urban farm where produce is grown less than a mile from Grant Park. CONTRIBUTED BY JENNA SHEA MOBLEY

Grant Park Farmers Market

Open year-round; Sundays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Winter market: January-March at Eventide Brewery, 1015 Grant St. SE, Atlanta

Main market season: Begins April 7 alongside Grant Park, 600 Cherokee Ave., Atlanta

What's new? When it returns to the western end of Grant Park in April, the market offers ample space to picnic and unwind. Enjoy the recently restored Milledge Fountain and other park renovations brought to you by the Grant Park Conservancy. Shop with over 40 local vendors to find vegetables, bread, cheese, meats and plenty of other locally made goods. Look out for seasonal artist and maker markets throughout the year.

Caption This market has more than 40 weekly vendors. Spread out across the western end of Grant Park, there’s ample space to picnic and shop. Look for local cheese, meats and vegetables, including some grown right in Grant Park.

Green Market at Piedmont Park

Opens March 30; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

12th Street and Piedmont Avenue, Atlanta, piedmontpark.org/green-market/

What's new? The Green Market welcomes many new vendors this year, including Paul's Meadow, Ry's Table and Crepe Masters, and the return of Emerald City Bagels, Flying Horse Farm, Hobo Cheese Co., Bear Hug Honey, EstoEtno Fine Bakery, Island Spiced Bakes and Bites, Steph Stein Designs, Pearson's Peaches and more. In addition, the Green Market will continue to have a great lineup of live, local music and chef demonstrations. The market is introducing a customer loyalty reward program. Stay tuned for Green Market's T-shirt design contest!

Kids activities like these organized by the Little Diggers at the Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park Farmers Market are a big draw for local families. CONTRIBUTED BY HERITAGE SANDY SPRINGS MUSEUM AND PARK STAFF

Heritage Sandy Springs Museum and Park Farmers Market

Opens April 13; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon April 13-Sept. 21; 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 5-Dec. 14

220 Mount Vernon Highway at City Springs, heritagesandysprings.org/3485-2/community-events/hss-farmers-market/

What's new? The market is now firmly planted in its new home at City Springs (the city of Sandy Springs' government center). Check the website for information on the market's 2019 vendors.

Historic Downtown Acworth Farmers Market

Opens April 5; Fridays: 8 a.m.-noon

Logan Farm Park, 4405 Cherokee St., Acworth, acworthparksandrecreation.org

What's new? The market, sponsored by the Acworth Downtown Development Authority, has moved to a new location this year and will be held at Logan Farm Park. The market offers a traditional mix of folks selling vegetables, eggs, honey, baked goods, jams and jellies, beauty products, bedding plants, locally roasted coffee, mushrooms and goat cheese.

Jonesboro Farmers Market

Opens May 11; Wednesdays: 10 a.m.-1 p.m.; Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

155 Lee St., Jonesboro, jonesboroga.com

What's new? The Jonesboro Farmers Market is attracting more vendors and urban farmers to the market this year. There is no charge for farmers/vendors to participate at the market, which makes the market unique. The market's vendors include urban farmers with a variety of locally grown fresh fruits and vegetables, cottage food vendors with an array of homemade products, and a handful of vendors selling house plants and vegetable seedlings to start your backyard garden. UGA Clayton County Master Gardener Extension volunteers are at every market day sharing Extension gardening information. The market will also continue its live food preparation/nutrition demonstrations on occasional market days.

Kennesaw Farmers Market

Opens May 6; Mondays: 3:30-7:30 p.m.

2820 Cherokee St., Kennesaw, facebook.com/KennesawFarmersMarket/

What's new? The market continues to run in conjunction with its food truck event, Dinner at the Depot, so visitors can have dinner, shop and enjoy live entertainment from local musicians. Market seasons runs from May through August, and the market will be closed for Memorial Day and July 1.

At the peak of summer, farmers at the Lilburn Farmers Market have every summer vegetable imaginable from potatoes to okra to ripe red tomatoes. CONTRIBUTED BY LILBURN FARMERS MARKET

Lilburn Farmers Market

Opens June 7; Fridays: 4-8 p.m.

1400 Killian Hill Road, Lilburn, lilburnfarmersmarket.org

What's new? The Lilburn market is proud to celebrate its 10th anniversary of bringing locally grown and prepared foods to the Lilburn community. The market will continue to offer chef demos using ingredients available from its farmers and other vendors. Come watch the demo and take home a new recipe and the ingredients to make it. Other special activities include kids activities, live music and a chance to meet local community groups and learn about their causes. The market accepts EBT, the electronic version of the Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program, and doubles EBT through Wholesome Wave Georgia's Fresh for Less program.

Mableton Farmers Market

Opens June 13; Thursdays: 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Mable House Complex, 5239 Floyd Road, Mableton, mableton.org/what-mic-does/

What's new? The market opens for its 10th season this year with fresh produce from local small farmers, fresh baked items, honey, handmade soap, personal care items and cooking demonstrations that show shoppers quick and easy ways to prepare the produce at the market. Cobb & Douglas Public Health will be there to talk about its healthy lifestyles programs for families.

Marietta Square Farmers Market

Open Saturdays year-round; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-noon

Sunday markets open May 5; Sundays: noon-3 p.m.

65 Church St., Marietta, mariettasquarefarmersmarket.com

What's new? The Marietta Square Farmers Market has more than 65 vendors offering fruits and vegetables, cheese, honey, pork, beef plus jams and jellies. Leave with everything you need to make from-scratch meals at home. You can even dress your dinner table with freshly cut local flowers.

Morningside Farmers Market

Open year-round; Saturdays: 8-11:30 a.m.

1393 N. Highland Ave., Atlanta, morningsidemarket.com

What's new? This certified organic market is the grandmother of Atlanta-area farmers markets, started in 1995. New vendors this year include Bamboo Juice and Raw Head Bread.

Honey is a popular offering at almost every local farmers market, including this vendor at the Norcross Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY ACCENT CREATIVE

Norcross Community Market

Opens June 1; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Lillian Webb Park, 5 College St., Norcross, facebook.com/norcrosscommunitymarket

What's new? Norcross Community Market received an AgSouth Farm Credit farmers market support grant to help with marketing efforts. They plan to use the funds to continue their popular "Know Your Farmer" series, featuring the farmers and ranchers behind the market. Series creators are Biscuits and Burlap bloggers, mother-daughter duo Pam and Sara Brand. Among many planned events, there'll be a "Dog Days of Summer" parade on July 13 and "Pico de Gallo" day on Aug. 24 celebrating Mexican culture.

Peachtree City Farmers Market

Open year-round; Wednesdays and Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Aberdeen Village Shopping Center, 215 Northlake Drive, Peachtree City, facebook.com/PeachtreeCityMarket/

What's new? This market, located in the heart of Peachtree City, runs year-round rain or shine. "We take pride in offering fresh produce and handcrafted items to our community as well as a place to listen to music, meet friends and support local business," said Alison Vallee, market manager.

Chef demos are a popular feature of many farmers markets. Chef Kevin Gillespie demonstrates a grilled seasonal dish at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY CARLA GRADY

Peachtree Road Farmers Market

Opened March 2; Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon

2744 Peachtree Road NW, Atlanta, peachtreeroadfarmersmarket.com

What's new? It's the 13th season for this large producer-only market. Come to the market to shop from more than 50 local vendors. All of the farmers are certified organic or certified naturally grown. Pause for a few minutes to enjoy the live music, and the chef demos held each week at 10 a.m. Don't forget the market's annual Ice Cream Social in August. Check the website for other events and information.

Ponce City Farmers Market

Opens April 9; Tuesdays: 4-8 p.m.

"The Shed" on the Eastside Beltline trail just outside Ponce City Market, cfmatl.org/poncecity/

What's new? The market's educational chef will visit weekly, serving up easy, healthy recipes with seasonal produce. There will be weekly music and plenty of kids activities from story time with the local bookstore to arts and crafts at the kids booth. The community booth will provide the chance to connect with neighborhood faces and learn a little something. There will be new vendors at the market as well.

Well-behaved pups and their people are welcome at the Saturday morning Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market. CONTRIBUTED BY STEPHANIE LUKE

Roswell Farmers and Artisans Market

Opens April 13; Saturdays: 8 a.m.-noon

City Hall, 38 Hill St., Roswell, roswellfam.com

What's new? The market offers one-stop shopping for all of your local sustainably grown fruits and veggies, baked goods, honey, fresh cut flowers, handcrafted artisan goods and Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program benefits. This year, they will have live music, kids activities, live chef demos, ready-to-serve food and free exercise classes throughout the season.

Serenbe Farmers and Artists Market

Opens April 13; Saturdays: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Selborne Lane, Chattahoochee Hills, serenbefarmersmarket.com/

What's new? The first market of 2019 follows Serenbe's Spring Trail Race on April 13. The race begins at 9 a.m. and the market will open right after. The market offers organic produce, fresh pasta, granola, locally made soaps, textiles and original artwork. There are children's activities and live music and chef demos. The Art Farm at Serenbe will also offer crafts and art activities for kids.

Snellville Farmers Market

October through May: Open the first Saturday of each month, 9 a.m.-noon

City Hall parking lot, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

June through September: Open every Saturday, 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

On the Towne Green in front of Snellville City Hall, 2342 Oak Road, Snellville

What's new? Snellville's "off-season" market is held 9 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of each month, October-May. "We decided to offer this market at the request of some of our vendors who have produce, meats and other products to offer in the off season. Many customers had also asked us to extend the market season." The summer season market will begin June 1 and will be held every Saturday morning through Sept. 28, on the Towne Green in front of City Hall. "Our summer season market will offer a nice variety of vendors selling fresh produce, meats, shrimp from the Georgia coast, baked goods, local honey, eggs, cheeses from Georgia dairies, as well as other locally made food products and a small number of local crafts."

Stone Mountain Farmers Market

Opens May 14; Tuesdays: 4-7 p.m.

Municipal Parking Lot, 922 Main St., Stone Mountain, stonemountaincity.org

What's new? The market will hold a big kickoff event on May 14 and mark the end of the market on Aug. 27. There will be at least 15 vendors, an artist market, live music and kids activities each week at this community gathering place.

Suwanee Farmers Market

Opens May 11; May through Sept. 28, every Saturday: 8 a.m.-noon

October through April 2020, second Saturday of the month, 9-11 a.m.

Suwanee Town Center Park, 330 Town Center Ave., Suwanee, suwanee.com/explore-suwanee/events/farmers-market

What's new? Last year, the Suwanee market began hosting a monthly market during the "off season" from October-April. On April 13 this year, the market will be open from 9 to 11 a.m. The regular season will start on May 11 and run through Sept. 28. Then the monthly markets will be in place for the remainder of 2019 and through April 2020.

Sweet Apple Farmers and Artisans Market

Open year-round; Thursdays: 2-6 p.m

320 Hardscrabble Road, Roswell, sweetapplefarmersmarket.com

Tucker Farmers Market

Opens April 4; Thursdays: 4-8 p.m.

St. Andrews Presbyterian Church, 4882 LaVista Road, Tucker, tuckerfarmersmarket.com

What's new? This long-running market has a new location this year, moving from Main Street in downtown Tucker to St. Andrews Presbyterian Church. There's plenty of parking in the new location, and on rainy days, the vendors will be able to move inside to the church hall.

Shoppers at many farmers markets are particularly interested in purchasing organic and certified naturally grown produce like what's sold at the Vickery Village Farmers Market. CONTRIBUTED BY SUSAN GRUNWALD

Vickery Village Farmers Market

Open year-round

Beginning April 11, open Thursdays: 9 a.m.-noon

Beginning Nov. 2, open Saturdays: 10 a.m.-noon

Vickery Village Courtyard, 5920 Post Road, Cumming, vickeryvillageshops.com

What's new? This is the second year for this market, and it expects to reach its maximum capacity of 25 vendors. All vendors are based within 50 miles of the market, and most produce vendors use organic growing practices or are Certified Nationally Grown.

Local chefs are available at many markets, including the West End Farmers Market ATL, to suggest simple recipes that use the best of what the farmers are selling that week. CONTRIBUTED BY ANDREA BLANTON

West End Farmers Market ATL

Opens May 25; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Gordon White Park, 1354 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. SW, Atlanta, westendfarmersmarketatl.com

What's new? The West End Farmers Market ATL has changed its day and time from Friday afternoons to Saturday morning and early afternoon. Located at the peaceful Gordon White Park off the Beltline, this weekly farmers market supports preserving the community and its small businesses and organic farmers. The market offers families and individuals the opportunity to shop for seasonal freshness, enjoy yoga on the lawn or watch a chef demonstration.

Woodstock Farm Fresh Market

Saturday market opens April 20; Tuesday market opens May 7

Saturdays: 8:30 a.m.-noon; Market Street in downtown Woodstock between Mill and Maple streets

Tuesdays: 5-8 p.m.; Backyard at Reformation Brewery, 108 Elm St., Woodstock

What's new? This year's Saturday market will include events from the Cherokee County Farm Bureau, cooking demonstrations from local chefs and live music. New this year is a Tuesday evening market held in the Backyard at Reformation Brewery.

