Kitchen Curious: Shake up your mornings with these wake-me-up drinks

Morning Sunshine brings together clementine juice, ginger and turmeric. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

By
Feb 19, 2019

For a long, long time, I’ve started my day with coffee. Not just any coffee. There has always been a particular way about it. I’ve spent years trying to perfect Spanish café con leche at home. Ditto with attempts to duplicate Cuban and Puerto Rican styles. When I swapped an espresso machine for an AeroPress, I wondered if that would deliver the caffeine hit I wished for.

Now, I find myself waking up to a different sort of morning pick-me-up. It’s one that barely involves caffeine.

“Vital Tonics & Soothing Teas” is a fairly new health book by Rachel de Thample (Kyle Books, $16.95). For those looking to jump-start 2019 with offbeat beverages, de Thample has drink ideas worth imbibing.

Among her wake-me-ups, a warm, wee mug of Morning Sunshine brightened all four days that I tested it. Clementines, plus fresh ginger and turmeric are truly sunshine on cloudy, cold winter days. Sicilian Garden Tea is puckery with lemon; fresh rosemary gives its subtle nuance. If you want more of an herb boost, add a few more sprigs and let the tea steep longer than the prescribed 5 minutes.

Butter-froth Coffee, which holds both ghee and coconut oil, is as good as any prescription for bulletproof coffee. The first time I chatted about that high-performance drink was in 2015, before it became hip among the health crazed impressed by its benefits, which are said to include improved cognitive function, increased energy, suppressed food cravings and fat loss. The interview subject: St. Louis Cardinals general manager John Mozeliak. At the time, bulletproof coffee was part of his daily regimen; a routine that rivals anything that perfect sports specimen Patriots QB Tom Brady puts in his body.

Ready for the drink of champions?

Sicilian Garden Tea has the aroma of rosemary and cinnamon. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

Butter-froth Coffee holds a combination of blended coffee, butter and coconut oil. LIGAYA FIGUERAS / LFIGUERAS@AJC.COM

From “Vital Tonics & Soothing Teas” by Rachel de Thample © 2017 Kyle Books, reprinted with permission.

About the Author

Ligaya Figueras is the AJC's senior editor for Food & Dining. Prior to joining the AJC in 2015, she was the executive editor for St. Louis-based culinary magazine Sauce. She has worked in the publishing industry since 1999 and holds degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Michigan.

