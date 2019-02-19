For a long, long time, I’ve started my day with coffee. Not just any coffee. There has always been a particular way about it. I’ve spent years trying to perfect Spanish café con leche at home. Ditto with attempts to duplicate Cuban and Puerto Rican styles. When I swapped an espresso machine for an AeroPress, I wondered if that would deliver the caffeine hit I wished for.

Now, I find myself waking up to a different sort of morning pick-me-up. It’s one that barely involves caffeine.

“Vital Tonics & Soothing Teas” is a fairly new health book by Rachel de Thample (Kyle Books, $16.95). For those looking to jump-start 2019 with offbeat beverages, de Thample has drink ideas worth imbibing.