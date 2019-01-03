7 restaurants within walking distance of the Fox Theatre

Caption The Livingston Restaurant + Bar located in the lobby of the Georgian Hotel is seen in this 2009 photo. Credit: Becky Stein / AJC special Credit: Becky Stein / AJC special

Publik Draft House 654 Peachtree St. NE (less than 1 block; it's in the same building as the Fox) According to its website: "...a locally owned bar whose mission is to provide guests with a warm environment as well as offering fun entertainment." Go there if ... you're looking for a solid beer selection, as well as an absinthe bar, within feet of the Fox stage. Catching a matinee at The Fox? Publik Draft House serves up a great brunch.

Baraonda 710 Peachtree St. NE #200 (less than 1 block) According to its website: "At Baraonda, tradition is a way of life that is relished and often celebrated with good friends, great joy and exceptional food." Go there if ... you love a good slice of pizza (it's a house specialty) and top-notch service.

Cypress Street Pint & Plate 817 W Peachtree St. NE (5 blocks) According to its website: "It is a throwback to when the drinks were always cold, the food was always hot, and the bar-staff knew your name." Go there if ... you like a little bustle. A Best of Atlanta runner up, "Hitting up Cypress Street Pint & Plate late-night is an Atlanta tradition. With fourteen beers on tap, forty bottled selections and fully stocked with wine and spirits, Cypress has become a local favorite neighborhood haunt." Every Tuesday, Cypress lets the beer geeks take over with Beer Geek Tuesdays. These are fun, curated nights where breweries like Allagash and Stone take over all the taps. You'll need something to munch on, and the soft pretzel with cheese sauce is sure to hit the right spot.

Ecco 40 7th St. NE (6 blocks) According to its website: “Ecco explores the depth and diversity of bold European flavors from the comfort of our contemporary, upscale Midtown restaurant. Impeccable old-world styling, fine dining standards of service, and an unparalleled wine list will keep you coming back for more.” Go there if ... the thought of the restaurant’s famed fried goat cheese gets your mouth watering and the thought of an “arresting display” of cured meats doesn’t turn you off. As an AJC reviewer wrote, “Ecco continues to be a lively place to visit with friends over a bottle of wine and bite to eat.” If you’ve ever wanted to rub elbows with a celeb in town, Ecco is the perfect place. Tom Cruise, Jennifer Anniston and Justin Timberlake have all enjoyed the fresh pasta and vino here.

Mary Mac's Tea Room 224 Ponce De Leon Ave. NE (3 blocks)

According to its website: “For over 70 years Mary Mac’s has been setting the standard for Southern cooking in Atlanta.” Go there if ... you’re a bit of a traditionalist with a taste for the classics. Mary Mac’s proudly calls itself the last of the city’s remaining tea rooms. Just like now, the original menu included a meat and two sides such as collards, fried okra or sweet potato casserole. It’s like walking into your Grandmother’s home. The air is filled with the smells of Southern treats and sounds of Southern drawls catching up over sweet tea.