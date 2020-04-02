Four of USA Today’s 10Best brewpubs in the US are in Atlanta

Finishing in third place nationally is Hopstix. This Chamblee joint is currently closed because of social distancing while it decides how to serve the public.

The second place finisher in the national 10Best poll is Bold Monk Brewing Co. in Atlanta. All four venues owned by Brewed to Serve, the restaurant group that Bold Monk is a part of, are closed right now, too. “To endanger anyone, and by extension their loved ones as well, in the interest of business is something that goes against our founding vision,” its website states.

A Roswell brewpub claims the title of the best in the U.S. for 2020, From the Earth Brewing Co.

From the Earth continues to serve its patrons, but "with caution, safety and convenience." From noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, FTE will offer curbside pickup, delivery, to-go growlers, to-go six packs and cases, and to-go wine. Check the website for details.

