X

Four of USA Today’s 10Best brewpubs in the US are in Atlanta

In USA Today's 10Best national poll for brew pubs, four of the top 10 are in the Atlanta area

Life | April 2, 2020
By Nancy Clanton, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Three of them occupy the top spots in nationwide poll

Brewpub fans should be happy they live in the Atlanta area. According to USA Today readers, four of the country's top 10 brewpubs call the metro area home.

USA Today has paused its 10Best polls during the coronavirus pandemic, but its beer series had wrapped up before people began staying home.

» Certain beers are 'very healthy' for gut health, scientist says

When the votes were tallied, Nos. 1-3 and 8 belonged to Atlanta-area joints.

The No. 8 spot belongs to Good Word Brewing & Public House in Duluth. During the pandemic, you can order beer and food from Good Word and pick it up. Hours are noon-4 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday for beer, and 4-8 p.m. those days for food.

Finishing in third place nationally is Hopstix. This Chamblee joint is currently closed because of social distancing while it decides how to serve the public.

» 7 breweries to enjoy local beers near Alpharetta

The second place finisher in the national 10Best poll is Bold Monk Brewing Co. in Atlanta. All four venues owned by Brewed to Serve, the restaurant group that Bold Monk is a part of, are closed right now, too. “To endanger anyone, and by extension their loved ones as well, in the interest of business is something that goes against our founding vision,” its website states.

A Roswell brewpub claims the title of the best in the U.S. for 2020, From the Earth Brewing Co.

From the Earth continues to serve its patrons, but "with caution, safety and convenience." From noon to 8 p.m. Tuesday-Sunday, FTE will offer curbside pickup, delivery, to-go growlers, to-go six packs and cases, and to-go wine. Check the website for details.

» Two black-owned breweries in Atlanta give Thrillist ‘hope for the future’

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.