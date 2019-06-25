You may not like milkweed but monarch butterflies need it

The flowers of most milkweed species are rich in nectar, which nourishes scores of native pollinators such as moths, bees, ants, wasps — and butterflies. In addition to adult monarchs, butterflies that feed on the nectar include skippers, swallowtails, blues, fritillaries and hairstreaks.

Unfortunately, huge swaths of native milkweeds over the years have fallen prey to agriculture, development, roadside mowing and landowners who regard them as weeds.

The good news is that major efforts by numerous organizations and institutions — and landowners — are underway across Georgia to restore native milkweed populations.

