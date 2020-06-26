Dunkin’ Donuts treats health care workers in Atlanta

As a way to thank front-line workers in Atlanta, Dunkin’ Donuts delivered some summer treats to health care workers in Atlanta. Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spaulding workers were treated to munchkins, coffee and Baskin-Robbins ice cream.
"To celebrate the official start of summer and keep the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spaulding running, two local Dunkin' Franchisees have teamed up to give the hospital staff a special summer treat," according to reporting from 11Alive.
According to the TV station, Dunkin’ Donuts recently introduced a new doughnut, the Celebration Donut. The special doughnut is available until Aug. 18 in Georgia.