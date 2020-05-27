DeKalb announces free virtual summer camp program starting June

The DeKalb County Department of Recreation, Parks and Cultural Affairs is hosting a free virtual summer camp that will run from June 1 to July 24.
Registration is now open for DeKalb County’s “Camp Superstars Virtual Edition” summer camp that’s designed for youth ages 5-15. The program will offer interactive and self-directed activities including field trips, arts and crafts, sports, wellness, cooking demonstrations, STEM projects and much more.
"Camp Superstars is the perfect way for youth to engage in some new and exciting experiences all online from the comfort of home," reads the DeKalb County website. "Parks staff has created the highest quality remote instruction on the planet for participants to easily unlock their brilliance and creativity."
Every week of the camp will have a unique theme. You can find more information about registration and weekly schedules here.
DETAILS Camp Superstars Virtual Edition 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Monday - Friday June 1 - July 24 Online Event