Crinum bulbs are easy to share

A: You've made a good observation. The bulge is the original graft union on your maple. A twig with attractive leaves was grafted onto a vigorously growing maple seedling, eventually making your beautiful tree. For some unknown reason the understock has started sprouting at the graft. These new limbs will never be very attractive. Try applying Bonide Sucker Punch to the bulge after cutting off all of the sprouts.

Q: As fall begins, do you recommend leaving the height of my bermuda grass a little higher than how I have cut it all summer?Paul Kearns, email

A: Your instincts are good. Giving the grass increased height now will help protect it from cold weather. The most practical advice is to raise your mower's height by one notch, around half an inch. The taller grass also protects the plant crown from damage when people walk across your lawn in winter.

Q: We have two old flowering cherry trees at our church. They have several dead limbs and didn't bloom very well. Is there anything I should do now to strengthen them before pruning this winter?Jason Threadgill, Rome

A: I think no harm would result from pruning dead and weak limbs just about anytime. One of the things I have learned is that cherries (and peaches) prefer a higher soil pH than most trees. Consider applying a few pints of powdered garden lime to the tree root zone and beyond the drip line now. Fertilize next spring with a product like Holly-tone or Milorganite.