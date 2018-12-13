Creeping fig needs protection only in severe cold

A: Witch's broom and the abnormal growth caused by the rose rosette virus appear similar but they are not the same. Witch's broom is usually found on conifers. It is characterized by a mass of twigs originating from the same point on a branch. On roses, the only thing similar would be when a rose has accidentally been sprayed with glyphosate, not a virus infection. This herbicide injury is characterized by tiny yellow leaves clustered in balls up and down the stem. As you know, rose rosette disease has several simultaneous symptoms: multiple shoots, excess thorniness, deep red foliage, and malformed flowers. Keep a close eye on your suspect rose. If more rose rosette symptoms develop, remove it completely.

Q: I have inherited a yard with 30-foot-high redtips that tower over the driveway. I would like to prune them back so they grow into a short bush. What is the best way to do this?Jeremy Cranberry, Atlanta

A: Generally speaking, if you have a healthy redtip photinia shrub it will survive severe pruning. However, yours are so old that there may not be many dormant buds still available growing low on the stump, which means resprouting could be weak. Even if they do regrow, you will constantly have to prune to keep them at the lower height. It will initially be a lot of work, but I recommend you dig out the redtip shrubs and replace with an evergreen like loropetalum or camellia, which have mature sizes more in line with what you want.