Check snapdragons, replace if necessary

A: The best thing you can do for pansies before cold weather hits is to water them. Pansies protect themselves by allowing cell moisture in the leaves to escape, thereby minimizing freeze damage. As long as the soil is not dry afterward they should reabsorb water and perk right back up when it gets warm.

Q: I have Leyland cypress trees along the edge of my property. Can I cut off lower limbs so I can get underneath with my lawn mower?Matthew Herber, Loganville

A: Practical concerns like yours give landscapes individuality. If you remove less than 25 percent of the total foliage on the Leyland cypresses, I don't foresee any problem. Once you remove the limbs, the trunk will not make new sprouts, so you can mow unimpeded in the future.

Q: Can you plant Meyer lemon bushes outside? I've had mine for three years. My husband is tired of moving it in and out and wants to know if I can just plant it outside and leave it. Sherry Mooney, email

A: I know your husband would wish for another answer, but Meyer lemon doesn’t have a chance of surviving a Georgia winter. Farmers in South Georgia are planting Satsuma oranges because they tolerate cold temperatures down to 15 degrees, if properly acclimated. You could order a small Satsuma tree online, plant it in a sheltered spot, and stand ready to cover it on cold nights. Even so, my bet is your husband would tire of that pretty quickly, too.