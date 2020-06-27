Center for Puppetry Arts in Atlanta reopening in July

"While theaters and workshops remain closed, the Center for Puppetry Arts is delighted to announce the re-opening of its Worlds of Puppetry Museum galleries on July 10, welcoming visitors back to The Jim Henson Collection Gallery and the Global Collection Gallery," read a press release on the organization's website. "The facility is being equipped to meet the highest standards for public safety as outlined by the CDC and the Georgia Department of Public Health. New ticketing and cleaning procedures are being carried out to ensure that guests can safely visit the Center."

Since the pandemic began, the arts center has been offering a wide variety of digital programming, including more than 90 unique puppet shows. The announcement made clear that live puppet performances, in-person workshops and the Museum Store will remain closed due to health and safety concerns, but the Center will continue to present a variety of online programs in addition to opening the Museum. The center plans to kickoff its digital summer season with a live online puppet show of “Jack and the Beanstalk.”