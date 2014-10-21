D.J. Andrews, 26, of Marietta, Ga. lost 125 pounds

Height: 5 feet 7 inches

Age: 26 years

How long he's kept it off: He started in October 2012. "My original goal was to only lose 100 pounds, but I went past that last November," says Andrews.

Personal life: "I live in Marietta on campus at college. I'm a full-time student majoring in communications. I live with three roommates, all who have tried to encourage me on my weight-loss journey."

Turning point: "When I went to the mall one day and saw a reflection of myself in the sliding glass door at the entrance of the food court … I felt sick, almost like I was having a panic attack because the reality of the situation, my situation, sunk in for the first time after 24 years," he says. "My first step, when I got started like most people, was just walking. I would walk around campus about four times a day."

Diet plan: "My diet honestly didn't change that much, I just learned portion control." His day starts with Cream of Wheat cereal with honey, 12-grain toast and scrambled eggs. Lunch is a tuna and spinach sandwich on 12-grain bread for lunch, peanuts or peanut butter for a snack and two chicken breasts with broccoli for dinner.

Exercise routine: "I work out seven days a week; everything from jogging to weight training." He works out one-and-a-half to two hours per day. He does "a combination of walking/jogging, kettlebell workouts, and basic weight training routines found on Bodybuilding.com."

Biggest challenge: "My biggest challenge was staying motivated to keep doing this every single day," he says. "The image of myself I saw in the sliding glass door at the mall that day was my biggest secret that kept me motivated enough to keep going."

How life has changed: “I’ve never been in shape, ever, so I’m starting to finally feel like a regular person. I really don’t notice people treating me any differently. I just feel like I am being more receptive of them though because I have more confidence.” His advice: “Don’t do fads that you see everyone else doing, because if you don’t like what you’re doing, you’re not going to continue with it.”