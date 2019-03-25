Why every nurse should practice mindfulness (and how)

Outside of the nursing profession, mindfulness has also been used successfully in other areas like teaching and dieting.

How to practice mindfulness

In practice, mindfulness can be exercised in many different ways. The goal is to reach a state where you're able to focus on what's going on in the present moment. Bauer-Wu said two common ways to do this include bringing awareness to your breathing and performing body scans.

» To start a breathing exercise, try to settle your mind and still your body. If possible, close your eyes. Breathe in and out and try to explore all the sensations related to the inhaling and exhaling process.

» To perform a body scan, start by settling your mind and stilling your body. From there, try tuning into the different sensations of your body beyond just your breath. The key is to be curious and open to what your body is experiencing. Focusing on your body should help you feel more grounded in the present.

Benefits of practicing mindfulness

Bauer-Wu says there are at least three ways nurses benefit from practicing mindfulness:

Reduced stress: Mastering mindfulness can help keep stress levels down and help nurses avoid burnout.

Improved focus: “If nurses can focus more, then their assessment skills are better, they’re more likely to identify problems happening with patients and they can more skillfully intervene in a timely manner,” Bauer-Wu said.

Enhanced presence: When nurses are more present, they’re also more compassionate. Patients and family will feel like they’re getting better care, which ultimately impacts patient satisfaction.

The next time you catch yourself running on autopilot, find a moment to practice mindfulness. If you do it on a regular basis, you might notice yourself becoming more present in your life and feeling less stressed overall.