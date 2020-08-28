You can dive with groupers the size of a refrigerator

This area is the epicenter of the Atlantic Goliath Grouper aggregation, its spawning activitiy from late July to early October. One of the fish’s favorite places to spawn is the MG-111, “the largely unrecognizable remains of an old Mississippi river barge that lies about 65 feet underwater,” Terry Ward wrote for Thrillist.

Ward went diving among the goliath groupers (Epinephelus itajara), which can grow to be 8 feet long and 1,000 pounds. Once nearly gone from Florida’s waters, the goliaths have been protected since the 1990s and have made a comeback.