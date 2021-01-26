You can cozy up to a free bowl of soup from this metro Atlanta spot

As a chill remains in the air, there is a new offering from Pita Mediterranean Street Food.
The restaurant, which has locations throughout Atlanta and the metro area, offers a variety of handmade options for a variety of palates. They include street pitas, such as the signature gyro, pita platters, salads, bowls and spreads such as cilantro hummus.
Now, the restaurant is offering a new addition that will help keep you warm in the coming winter months — and you can have it for free.
Through Jan. 31, you can get a complimentary soup as a side option with the purchase of a pita or platter when you place a to-go, pick-up or delivery order.
Offered as a meal or a side dish, Pita Mediterranean Street Food’s savory tomato Florentine soup can be served with pita bread for $5.95 or with a salad for $8.95. You can swap it out as a side with any pita or platter for $1.95, too.
Pita has several local restaurants including those in Midtown, Decatur, Dunwoody, Smyrna Alpharetta, Marietta and Roswell to name a few.
Although the fast-casual chain is based in Georgia, there are locations throughout the Southeast and it’s expanding to the Midwest.
The eatery has been listed on QSR magazine’s 40/40 List of America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals for 2020, and nationwide business catering marketplace ezCater counted Pita among the Best for Mediterranean Catering in its list of Top Atlanta Caterers for 2020. Additionally, Atlanta Business Chronicle included the restaurant on its 2020 Pacesetter list, which features the top 100 fastest-growing companies in the metro area.